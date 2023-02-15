Ella Emhoff is a fashion icon in pinstripes following exciting NYFW debut Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is a fully-fledged industry darling

There's been a lot of talk about 'nepo babies,' and the industry issues they represent. However, when it comes to Ella Emhoff, we can't help but obsess over her grip on the current fashionscape. The student-turned-runway star, who just so happens to be the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been a prominent face during New York Fashion Week, and for good reason.

On Tuesday, Ella attended the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 show on day five of New York Fashion Week. For the star-studded occasion, which welcomed the likes of Queen Latifah, Penn Badgley, Anna Wintour, and Tommy Dorfman through its doors, Ella suited up in a charcoal pinstripe skirt set - a style that has become synonymous with the American brand's legacy.

Ella's preppy suit consisted of an oversized, masculine blazer and matching midi skirt. The 23-year-old completed her schoolgirl aesthetic by layering a crisp white shirt fastened with a coordinating pinstripe tie under the co-ord.

Ella Emhoff sported a pinstripe skirt set while attending the Thom Brown Fall/Winter 2023 show

A pair of slate-toned socks peaked out from a pair of black Victoriana heeled boots with delicate white lace detailing and a point-toe.

The Parsons student clasped a monochrome handbag cut in the shape of a small dog – another house style of Thom Browne's that has become a celebrity staple.

The model accessorised with a sailor-style hat and a dog-shaped handbag

Ella wore her raven curls in quirky braided and held in place by a sailor-style hat with a small side flap. She was joined by her boyfriend GQ editor Sam Hine who looked dapper in a midnight blue suit featuring black button detailing, a double-breasted fit and a sateen finish.

Ella hosted a pop-up during NYFW for her eponymous textiles brand Ella Likes To Knit

Ella's appearance on the FROW followers her exciting New York Fashion Week debut as a designer. While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit.

The Parsons student was joined by her boyfriend GQ editor Sam Hine

She celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios last Saturday. Friends flocked from all corners of Manhattan to attend the colorful affair, which showcased the star's creations formed in her Brooklyn Studio.

Ella showcased a collection of knitwear pieces crafted in her Brooklyn studio

Speaking to Vogue, Ella said: "I started as a fine artist, and now I'm in fashion and having a runway show doesn’t make sense for me.

"I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knits exist, and I feel like this is the only way to translate that."

