Richard Nicoll joins forces with Jack Wills

Richard Nicoll has unveiled his hotly anticipated debut collection for British brand Jack Wills. The Australia-born designer was appointed creative director of the iconic brand in February last year, with fans eagerly awaiting to see what he would create.



"I'm not trying to make it into fashion," he told the Guardian, speaking about the label. "What I enjoy about this is that it’s a lifestyle brand."

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR THE FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

An image from Jack Wills' Spring 2015 campaign

The new collection reflects Richard's love of minimalism in fashion, with simple elegant pieces in block colours ranging from bold reds to a navy blue. The designer revealed that he had been inspired by British youth culture from the 1960s through to 90s British pop music.



"I wanted to bring the colour and energy from both periods together and inject the Jack Wills hero products," he told the Mirror. "Such as the gilet, the rugby tops, the cable crews and equestrian tailoring with a sense of youthful fun and playfulness."



Richard's creative director role is currently part-time, so that he can continue to focus on his eponymous label. However, in January the designer revealed that he won't be showcasing his new designs at London Fashion Week in February, despite tickets to his show being some of the most coveted in the fashion capital.

Richard Nicoll will not be showing at London Fashion Week in February

"The decision to skip a season was in order to consolidate my business strategy," he revealed to WWD. "In the 10 years that I have been doing my label, the fashion seasonal structure has changed a lot with increased seasons and commercial pressures.



"I feel it is the right time to pause and think of the best and the most relevant way forward for now."



Richard is not the only designer to have caused a stir for the upcoming Fashion Week season. Tom Ford also made waves when he revealed that he would be showcasing his collection in Los Angeles rather than London, due to a scheduling conflict with the Academy Awards ceremony.

