Frankie Bridge's striped trousers are the style everyone's obsessed with - and they're just £27

Frankie Bridge was back with her Frankie Faves on Sunday, and this week it was a pair of striped wide-leg trousers that instantly caught my eye on her Instagram franchise.

The trending style has been seen all over social media and is a dream for anyone who's ever wished they could leave the house in their pyjamas while still looking like they have their life together.

"You've probably seen this kind of style of trouser all over Instagram," Frankie wrote. "I wanted to give them a try and safe to say... I love them too. Love the length, the drawstring waist and the cargo style pockets! Will be perfect for summer too as light and airy - a good transitional spring piece."

Frankie shared a selfie in the Stradivarius striped trousers on her Instagram Stories

Frankie's trousers are from Stradivarius and are so affordable at just £27.99. Available to shop via ASOS, they're still in stock in UK sizes 6-14.

As comfortable as going out in your PJs, they have an elasticated drawstring waist and functional pockets. They're made from a cotton blend which is lightweight and breezy for the warmer weather.

Influencers like Jessie Bush have also been spotted wearing similar pairs. I love how she's styled her striped Skall Studio pants with a leather jacket and studded ballet flats, transforming them from sleepwear to ready-to-wear

© @jessie_bush Jessie Bush wears Skall Studio's Rue pants in London

Some have been wearing them as far back as last summer too, with Lucy Williams proving it's actually possible to look chic on a beach in the British weather. She wore her striped blue trousers with a white tee, grey cardigan, and an oversized scarf.

© @lucywilliams02 Lucy Williams wore her striped trousers in Cornwall last summer

Around the same time, Scandi stylist Pernille Teisbaek wore a pair by TEKLA with a graphic tee, beige cardigan and flat chunky sandals in Paris.

© @pernilleteisbaek Pernille Teisbaek encapsulates laid back Scandi style

Adding a classic white T-shirt and cardi or leather jacket is the easiest way to wear these, but they could also be pulled on over your swimwear this summer, making them a must for any holiday or staycation packing.

If you're looking for similar pieces, I've found a luxe 100% linen pair at Arket. Retailing for £57, the wide-leg trousers are available in sizes XXS-L and come in several different colourways, but the striped pair are my favourite. They also feature a comfy drawstring waist and slanted side pockets.

Or for another cargo design, head to Mango where you'll find these £49 striped straight-leg trousers with two side pockets with flaps. They're made from 100% cotton and come as part of a co-ord with the matching shirt.