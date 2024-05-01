This new-in M&S summer dress is flying off the shelves and I can totally see why

Everyone seems to be talking about M&S right now. From designer-looking accessories going viral on TikTok to high-quality wardrobe staples, the retailer is leading the way with its summer fashion must-haves, and one new-in dress is a particular hit with shoppers.

As a shopping writer, I spend a lot of time scrolling through the new-in section, and M&S's Square Neck Shirred Dress was quick to grab my attention. It wasn't just the gorgeous green shade that caught my eye, but the airy skirt paired with the flattering shirred bodice is ticking all the boxes for the ultimate summer dress.

Floaty midi dresses are so easy to wear during the spring and summer months. The relaxed style stays so comfortable throughout the day, and they can be easily teamed with trainers or sandals for just about any occasion.

The bright green colour is already giving something to your outfit that a neutral shade wouldn't, so I would keep it simple when styling the M&S number. Gold jewellery would pair perfectly with the dress, and I'd probably also opt for gold sandals to match, or a pair of white trainers and a denim jacket if I was going for an effortless daywear look.

The M&S dress is selling fast

I could also see the shirred dress being a great holiday staple, and you could pair it with black dad sandals and a matching crossbody bag during the day, transitioning into espadrille sandals and a raffia bag for a glam evening style. It comes in sizes 8-24, with regular, petite and long options available too.

Green is a shade that always soars in popularity as the weather gets warmer, and green bridesmaid dresses are a particular hit during the summer. With pink being the colour of the summer last year and red taking the forefront during the winter, I can definitely picture green taking centre stage in the coming months, since we're already seeing so many green accessories on the high street.

Plenty of other retailers are getting behind the green dress trend right now. New Look just dropped a Spot Print Midi Dress that features similar shirring to the M&S version, and the feminine styling looks perfect for daytime dressing. If you're looking for a more formal style, John Lewis has plenty of options right now, including the Mila London Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress, which is currently reduced to £38.50 in the sale.