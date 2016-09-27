Glamorous Kate wows in red gown at glitzy bash

It was all eyes on the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, as she stepped out for a reception in Canada on Monday evening.

The royal wowed in a red Preen dress with an asymmetrical neckline. The beautiful gown is the British brand’s Finella Midi Dress, and has a price tag of £1000.

Kate looked incredible in the red Preen gown

Kate accessorised with the Queen’s diamond maple leaf brooch, her red suede Miu Miu clutch and matching silettos. Her hair was tied in a low chignon, letting the dress take centre stage.

The glitzy bash in their honour was held at Government House in Victoria.





The simple, chic low chignon let her dress take centre stage

Kate’s glamorous appearance came after a more dressed-down day for the Duchess.

The royal mastered laidback chic as she and Prince William arrived at the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, Canada.

The mother-of-two once again upped the style stakes, sporting a chic tailored jacket and jeans combination.





Kate and William were the guests of honour at the glitzy bash

The tailored cream jacket was from Holland and Holland, and she paired it with black skinny jeans from one of her favourite high street shops, Zara, and a pair of brown knee-high boots.

When it came to her jewellery, she chose to champion a Canadian designer, opting for sparkling earrings from Pippa Small. It was her only choice of accessory, with the Duchess choosing not to carry a clutch or handbag.

We can’t wait to see the rest of Kate’s tour outfits – stay tuned!