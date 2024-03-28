Whenever I wear Mint Velvet I get nothing but compliments - here's what I'm buying for my spring wardrobe

I am a bonafide Mint Velvet fan girl, and if you have an actual store near you - you'll know exactly what I mean.
There's just something about the visual merchandising, the smell when you walk in the store, the lovely staff, the dog-friendly water bowls - it's definitely my go-to. The closest one to me is in Leamington Spa in the UK and I can always find a gem.
But having said that, the website has lots more to choose from and I probably look on Mint Velvet about once a week at its new-in offering. This time of year is always my favourite time as the spring bits are dropping and who doesn't love spring fashion?! It's easily my favourite. What's more, there's a special spring sale on and if you use the code 15SPRING at checkout you get 15% off.
But what has grabbed my attention for my transitional wardrobe? First, let's look at the criteria I follow.
How I chose the best new-in spring pieces at Mint Velvet
- Filter results: Ok, this is probably an obvious one, but the default on a lot of websites is 'popular' or 'best selling' but I want to choose these pieces based on newness. So, first I filter by 'new'.
- Multiwear pieces: I don't just want something I'll wear once, that's not how I like to shop. I want something I can wear time and time again, and that's the reason why I love Mint Velvet. If you buy evening wear, you'll be wearing it for years to come.
- Personal taste: I'm not a super cool girl, I'm not edgy. I like wearing colour, and prints and I like wearing clothes that I think flatter my shape. This article might well be a paid-for piece of content, but I'm choosing things based on what I'll be buying.
My top pieces from Mint Velvet's new-in section
The Pink Co-Ord Of Dreams
I'm going on holiday soon (it's my big 4-0) and I'm off to the Maldives with my sisters. This candy floss pink co-ord is definitely going to come with me. I usually stick to my regular size in Mint Velvet, but I might style this with a white T-shirt and keep the shirt undone. I would also add something sparkly and wear it for evening - possibly a pair of statement earrings.
I also love that these could both be worn separately.
The Perfect Necklace For A Vacation
I think Mint Velvet has the best jewellery collection on the high street. This gold-tone triple layered necklace has gorgeous green and pink beads as well as textured medallions. I think this will be a repeat wear through the summer months.
The Waistcoat You'll Be Obsessed With
This pick has surprised me to be honest, I know waistcoats are very on-trend right now but I haven't bought one yet, but this one from MV might well be on my must-buy list. I like how it's been styled with matching shorts rather than trousers. And I also like that model has a white T-shirt underneath… makes it look instantly more casual.
The Designer-Inspired Bag
Whoever is working on accessory design at Mint Velvet HQ deserves a raise - there are so many designer-inspired bags on Mint Velvet right now, but only with a subtle nod, rather than a glaring copy. This gold metallic woven top handle bag will be worn for every special occasion and probably will look perfect with partywear at Christmas time as well.
The Dreamy Dancing Shoes
Mint Velvet knows who its shopper is - and she's not one who can tackle a huge high heel. Honestly, I don't know how anyone can wear skyscrapers anymore! This pair of gold leather sandals have the perfect heel height measurement - 6.5 cm (which is 2.6 inches). A night out calls for dancing and no one wants to sit out when all the good songs come on because their shoes are too painful.
The Trending Cardigan
My HELLO! colleagues will agree that I like a boxy cardigan for my workwear uniform, and this one is definitely a bit of me. The navy and white block knitted jacket has a boxy silhouette, and designer-inspired buttoned chest pockets. I'll be wearing this with my indigo jeans and ballet flats.
Statement Earrings That Will Go With Everything
These will be perfect for my holiday, and silver really is having a moment. I'll be wearing these 'sunburst' earrings with literally everything.
Get Me To The Beach
And just in case you couldn't tell, I'm excited for my holiday (and for summer in general) and now is the ideal time to purchase your swimwear. Trust me, when you need a new bathing suit, you can NEVER find one you like.
While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Mint Velvet to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.