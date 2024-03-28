Whenever I wear Mint Velvet I get nothing but compliments - here's what I'm buying for my spring wardrobe

I am a bonafide Mint Velvet fan girl, and if you have an actual store near you - you'll know exactly what I mean.

There's just something about the visual merchandising, the smell when you walk in the store, the lovely staff, the dog-friendly water bowls - it's definitely my go-to. The closest one to me is in Leamington Spa in the UK and I can always find a gem.

But having said that, the website has lots more to choose from and I probably look on Mint Velvet about once a week at its new-in offering. This time of year is always my favourite time as the spring bits are dropping and who doesn't love spring fashion?! It's easily my favourite. What's more, there's a special spring sale on and if you use the code 15SPRING at checkout you get 15% off.

But what has grabbed my attention for my transitional wardrobe? First, let's look at the criteria I follow.

How I chose the best new-in spring pieces at Mint Velvet

I don't just want something I'll wear once, that's not how I like to shop. I want something I can wear time and time again, and that's the reason why I love Mint Velvet. If you buy evening wear, you'll be wearing it for years to come. Personal taste: I'm not a super cool girl, I'm not edgy. I like wearing colour, and prints and I like wearing clothes that I think flatter my shape. This article might well be a paid-for piece of content, but I'm choosing things based on what I'll be buying.

My top pieces from Mint Velvet's new-in section

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Mint Velvet to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.

