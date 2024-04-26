I'm a shopping editor and Michelle Keegan's gorgeous crochet co-ord is at the top of my high street wish list

I'm always scrolling Michelle Keegan's social media for outfit inspiration, and recently one of her Instagram Stories stopped me in my tracks.

The Fool Me Once star shared an off-duty photo while she was filming in Australia, and she was wearing the cutest crochet co-ord. Then earlier this week she added an official shoot photo from her upcoming summer collection with Very, and it was confirmed: I needed it.

Paired with her signature raven waves, bronzed makeup and delicate gold jewellery, Michelle looked beautiful in the breezy two-piece - and it's now available to shop.

Michelle's crochet co-ord instantly caught my eye

Made from a soft knitted fabric, the button-down shirt and matching shorts come in a chic neutral colourway and I love the contrasting black scalloped pattern detail. They're available in sizes S-L and retail for £35 and £28 respectively.

With the relaxed fit and elasticated waistband, it's a stylish outfit that's also super comfy for summer. I'd wear it everywhere from casual daytime events with leather slides like Birkenstocks, to over a bikini on the beach. Add some oversized sunnies and you're ready to go.

You could even style the pieces separately, wearing the shirt with a pair of straight-leg jeans while the weather is cooler or styling the shorts with a bralet for those heatwave days.

Crochet is a mainstay on the runways for the spring/summer seasons, seen everywhere in recent years from Chloé to Carolina Herrera. It's a catwalk-approved style that instantly transports you to sunny summer days (much needed right now) and works just as well in muted neutrals as zesty statement shades.

If you love Michelle's look, I also spotted an amazing polo-neck crochet sweater in Victoria Beckham's new Mango collection. It seems everyone else did too as it's selling out fast, but you can still get your hands on a few sizes. Available in black and white, it's made from a cotton-blend fabric and pairs perfectly with tailored wide-leg trousers or shorts.

At a slightly higher price point, Free People's Cabana Fauxchet Set is a similar crochet two-piece I'm also obsessed with. Made from 100% cotton, it looks so cool over a bikini and I love the contrasting bright orange trim.