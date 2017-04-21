Watch As Duchess of Cambridge stuns in lace with Prince William at Radio 1 appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge was chic in lace as she joined Prince William on Radio One on Friday afternoon to chat to presenter Adele Roberts, who is gearing up to run the London Marathon this weekend in support of their Heads Together campaign. Wearing a vintage-inspired white Temperley of London blouse with delicate ruffle detailing, she teamed it with a pair of skinny fit trousers. Keeping her demure look simple but elegant, she opted for a pair of petite earrings, while her hair was worn in loose waves in a side parting. In terms of makeup, Kate dusted her eyelids with a soft grey eyeshadow to emphasis her large brown eyes, while her lips were painted a subtle shade of pink.

Kate and William were on the show discussing the Heads Together campaign, the mental health organisation that they are championing with Prince Harry. The trio are currently gearing up for this weekend’s Virgin Money London Marathon. The mental health organisation has been named this year's charity of the year for the marathon and the royals are hoping that 2017's event will be recognised as "the mental health marathon" that gets the country talking about the issue.

Kate and William chatted to Radio One DJ Adele Roberts

The mother-of-two has been opting for a number of casual-but-chic looks of late. On Wednesday, while at another Heads Together event at Kensington Palace, Kate looked relaxed in skinny jeans and a white, red and black striped jumper. This was accessorised with elegant drop earrings and of course, her stunning wedding ring.

Kate rocked colourful stripes on Wednesday, which she teamed with a casual but cool pair of white trainers

Meanwhile, on Thursday, while out at an engagement in London with her husband and Prince Harry, she stunned in a form-fitting Armani suit to open the Global Academy in Hayes. The stylish design was teamed with nude court shoes and a clutch bag.

Lady in red: Kate stunned in an Armai suit on Thursday while out in London

In a statement, William, Kate and Harry said of the campaign: "Since we launched Heads Together last May, we have seen time and time again that shattering stigma on mental health starts with simple conversations. When you realise that mental health problems affect your friends, neighbours, children and spouses, the walls of judgement and prejudice around these issues begin to fall. And we all know that you cannot resolve a mental health issue by staying silent."

The royals added: "Attitudes to mental health are at a tipping point. We hope these films show people how simple conversations can change the direction of an entire life. Please share them with your friends and families and join us in a national conversation on mental health in the weeks ahead."

