Duchess of Cambridge brightens up winter day in chic red Boden coat The royal has been stepping out in an array of classy maternity outfits

She never puts a foot wrong in the fashion stakes, and Wednesday was no different for the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked beautiful as ever in a chic red coat during her visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital. The fashion staple, which is available to buy from Boden, costs £220 and comes in two separate colours; red pop and navy. The bold coat features a structured design and is embellished with ruffles at the collar, pocket and sleeve. The 36-year-old, who is due to give birth to her third child in April, finished off the look with lovely Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drops earrings, nude tights and a simple black clutch bag.

Photo: © PA

Beauty wise, Kate wore her glossy brunette tresses in glamourous waves, which hung loosely over her shoulders. Her pretty facial features were highlighted with smoky eyewear, a touch of blush and a nude lipstick. She was seen meeting a young child out the renowned hospital, where she officially opened the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building. Kate joined some of the hospital's patients in the children's play room and met with patients and their families to hear about their experience of the brand new facilities.

Photo: © PA

Her visit comes one day after she dazzled crowds in Coventry. The pregnant royal braved the cold in in a bright pink coat by Mulberry that skimmed her neat baby bump and made the most of her lean curves. Kate previously wore this coat in March 2015 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. She looked flawless as she greeted the staff, with her brunette locks styled to perfection.

