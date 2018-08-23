Remember the Gucci cardigan everyone was obsessed with? We've found the best dupe and it looks identical Designer style for less…

Gucci is one of the world's most recognisable fashion brands. The Italian powerhouse is known for its leather goods – in particular their handbags, which regularly top our wish list. Easily recognisable by its black, red and gold colourway, we are obsessed with the trademark details. Every season, the iconic label produces an item that everyone steps out in – and last season was the arrival of the cardigan. The silk crepe number isn't just any old woollen design – it's made from a lightweight silk-crêpe fabric and features the brands signature web stripes, statement buttons, as well as a bold bordering finish. Priced at a cool £1,100, it's a bit of an expensive! If you want something similar however, we have found the perfect dupe. Hallhuber have a similar design that features the red and navy stripe, and the all-important buttons. Quite frankly, if we didn’t know better, we wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the two. Best of all, it's priced at £89, so you are making a very big saving should you wish to invest.

£1100, Gucci

The bold cardigan is so easy to style – you could work it into your wardrobe in a number of ways. Team it with a pencil skirt and a pencil skirt for a glam office look, or even pair with jeans for that glam yet casual feel.

£89, Hallhuber

Idris Elba took his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre to the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May and Sabrina wore the black version of the cardigan, over the top of a white dress. Idris loved the look and shared a picture of his gorgeous girlfriend on the day.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez dazzles in £4,650 Gucci co-ordinate set

Speaking of Harry and Meghan, Gucci is a brand loved by the royal family – in fact, earlier in April, the actress even carried a black Dionysus bag when she attended the Women's Empowerment reception in London – and it turns out, the bag was 2017's most searched for designer bag, proving that the former Suits star knows a thing or two about fashion's most popular trends.

READ: Gucci launching dazzling home decor line