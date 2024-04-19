Ruth Langsford launches a blazer in this season's hottest colour - and it's now on sale

Ruth Langsford isn't shy when it comes to wearing colour, and she's just answered all of my sartorial prayers with her latest QVC collection.

The TV star, 64, has launched a blazer in six shades - including a spring-ready lilac hue - and I'm obsessed. A bold blazer is a must for the new season and this one has just dropped in the sale, so you can shop the look for less.

The double breasted piece has a chic tailored fit with notched collar lapels and front darts, while the colour gives it a contemporary feel.

It's available in UK sizes 8-22 and is currently retailing with 20% off at £69.96 for a limited time.

Sharing the collection on Instagram, Ruth wrote: "At last I’m allowed to show you what my @qvcuk TSV is! This gorgeous double breasted jacket (very on trend this spring/summer) I also have matching wide leg trousers if you fancy wearing it as a suit! 6 Colours Navy, Green, Camel, Black, Lilac & Blue….something for everyone."

The beauty of a bright blazer is that it can be thrown on over almost anything in your wardrobe to create a statement outfit. I'd style it with a classic white tee, my favourite straight-leg jeans and trainers or strappy sandals for the daytime, or dress it up as part of the full trouser suit.

Ruth's collection includes a pair of matching wide-leg trousers (the most stylish silhouette right now) and they're also on sale with 20% off. The flattering piece comes in sizes 6-22 and three different lengths.

They feature darts at the back for a tailored finish and fasten with a side zip that blends seamlessly into the side panel. Another versatile item, they could also be styled with a white tee or blouse and a leather jacket.

For an even more purse-friendly piece, Club L London has this lilac blazer that's now on sale for just £20. Made from a premium crepe fabric, it has an elegant, tailored design. While Nadine Merabi's luxe Leonie blazer has a higher price point but is a stunning with its structured cut and large floral appliqués down both sleeves.

Speaking to HELLO! about her QVC collections, Ruth previously said she loves to create comfortable yet stylish clothing for women of a similar age as she strives to make them feel as though they're being "invested in".

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us," she explained. "I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."