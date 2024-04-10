Marks & Spencer's adidas Samba lookalikes are finally back in stock - and they're ridiculously comfortable

Marks & Spencer has been dropping a whole lot of designer lookalikes this season, and I'm not mad about it. From a £29 dupe of Rosie Huntington-Whitley's favourite Bottega Veneta bag to the kitten heels that look just like Miu Miu's, the coveted pieces have been flying off the shelves.

While they will obviously never be quite like the original, so far I've found the quality to be seriously impressive, which makes them worth the purchase.

This is true for a pair of suede trainers which instantly reminded me of the adidas Sambas - and they're seriously comfortable too. The world's most popular sneakers right now, the versatile shoe continues to dominate global sales and has been seen on everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kendall Jenner has the adidas Sambas in multiple colours

The real Sambas will set you back £90 - and they're notoriously hard to get hold of - while the M&S lookalikes are half the price at £45 (or $79.99 in the US). You'll have to hurry though, as the trending style has already sold out once.

Available in UK sizes 3-8, including half sizes, they come in four different colourways, from black (above) to pink, and navy to this beige shade below that I love.

The Samba lookalikes are SO comfortable, but I'd suggest sizing down by one half if you have narrow feet as they're slightly on the larger side with a roomy toe box.

Made from real leather and suede, they're high quality and feature the brand's signature Insolia Flex technology, which ensures your foot is correctly placed within the shoe, as well as antibacterial padding to keep them fresh.

Like the Sambas, they have a low profile and contrasting panel at the side and back, as well as a reinforced toe. They have an effortlessly cool, slightly retro style (the Samba was first launched in the 50s), and they're so lightweight.

© MEGA Hailey Bieber wearing the adidas Sambas last summer

You can also find more affordable lookalikes at ASOS, who stock this Truffle Collection pair for just £22 and Stradivarius, where you'll find a similar pair of £29.99 Casual Retro trainers.

I'd style them with pretty much everything in my wardrobe, from straight-leg jeans to wide-leg trousers, and midi dresses to shorts. Just throw on an oversized leather jacket and you're ready to go.

Shoppers have confirmed they M&S trainers are worth the purchase, with one commenting: "Really comfortable and great colour. Perfect fit and look stylish."

While one added: "Delighted with my new trainers. Loved the style, the colour and the fit."

And another said: "I bought the beige trainers and they were very comfortable from the first moment I wore them. I bought a half size smaller than usual according to comments and they were perfect!"