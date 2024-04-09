Remember the floral dress Princess Beatrice wore to the Chelsea Flower Show? M&S just dropped a stunning lookalike

There are some royal outfits that become iconic, and one is the floral midi dress Princess Beatrice wore to the Chelsea Flower Show back in 2022.

The event itself is famous for its fabulous flower displays, and the niece of King Charles looked suitably romantic and feminine as she stepped out in Reformation's Carolena dress in the brand's signature Pompadour print.

The sustainable LA-based label is known for its beautiful floral dresses, and the royal appearance from Princess Beatrice caused a mass sell-out as it instantly flew off the shelves.

© Dan Kitwood Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

The midi dress is still currently sold out with no word of when it might be restocked, but I've just spotted a new season Marks & Spencer dress that's so similar for a fraction of the price.

Crafted from lightweight fabric that's perfect for summer, the Ditsy Floral Midaxi Tea Dress comes in an almost identical blue and white delicate floral print. It has the same elegant cut, falling to a mid-calf with a lightly defined waist, a round neck, and ruffle detail sleeves that are just slightly shorter.

Retailing for £39.50 or $69.99 in the US, it's available in UK sizes 6-24 and three different lengths - although you'll need to hurry as several are already selling out.

Currently a bestseller at M&S, customers are rating the floral midi 4.5/5 stars, with one writing: "This is a beautiful dress, the fit is perfect. This could be dressed up or down."

While another said: "Lovely summer dress. Light cotton. Nice shape. Quite slimming."

And one shopper added: "Love this dress, so flattering and pretty, would certainly recommend."

Beatrice looked gorgeous, styling her floral dress with a pair of buckled black heeled pumps, a black top-handle bag and a velvet bow in her hair to match. Her hair was worn half-up half-down and she completed the look with natural makeup and a slick of pink lipstick.

© Dan Kitwood Princess Beatrice styled Reformation's Carolena dress with black heels and a matching bag and hair bow

Ideal for a wedding, christening or party this summer, I'd style the Marks & Spencer dress with more neutral accessories, like nude or white barely-there strappy heeled sandals and a matching clutch bag. As demonstrated by M&S, it could also be dressed down with a pair of white trainers, gold hoops and a white oversized denim jacket for more casual events.

If you're looking for more high street lookalikes, & Other Stories is known for its floral midis and as usual has served up a perfect summer piece in the form of the Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, which is made from 100% linen and has a flattering split hem.

Nobody's Child also has a very wearable sky blue floral print midi. The Alexa Dress has a timeless tea dress cut with vintage-inspired details and retails for just £49.