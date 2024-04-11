No gatekeeping here - I've found an amazing high street lookalike for the Celine Triomphe sunglasses

Celine's Triomphe sunglasses were Mytheresa's bestselling style of last summer, and this comes as zero surprise to me as they've been on my wish list for months.

With their universally flattering oval frames and subtle vintage feel, they're both timeless and on trend - ideal when you're looking to invest in a designer accessory.

The classic black and tortoiseshell styles are super popular, but it's currently the metal gold version that has the street style set hooked.

Fashion influencer Kate Hutchins (above), who's the Queen of dressing expensive, always makes me want to buy the Celine Triomphe sunglasses in gold. Their popularity shows no signs of slowing down as we move into summer 2024 and they're often hard to get hold of, but you can find them retailing for £420 on the Celine website.

© Streetstyleshooters Alexandra Lapp wears Celine Triomphe sunglasses in gold in March 2024

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, you're in luck as I've spotted an amazing lookalike pair all over my Instagram feed for just £24.

With their oval frames in gold metal, green tinted lenses and tortoiseshell-effect acetate tips, The Free People Little Secret Round Sunglasses are almost identical. They also come in six different shades, from black to rose gold, if you want to change up your look.

I'm a big fan of Free People, and from their boho midi dresses to chic swimwear and cool accessories, they have so many designer-worthy pieces at a lower price tag.

Shoppers are loving the lookalike sunglasses, with one saying: "A great dupe for the Celine Triomphe sunglasses. Super sturdy and have held up for months!"

While another wrote: "LOVE!! They are such a good price and really good quality."

And one added: "Affordable, flattering on oval face shape, very durable - I put them through a lot. I have three pairs, I’d be super super upset if ever discontinued."

© @rosiefortescue Rosie Fortescue wears the Free People Little Secrets sunglasses

Elsewhere on the high street, & Other Stories also does some amazing affordable sunnies, including this similar pair of Oval Slim Frame Sunglasses. Retailing for just £27 or $39 in the US, they're made from recycled brass and reviews say they're 'fabulous' with high quality frames and a stylish shape.

For an even lower price point, H&M has this £9.99 pair of Oval Sunglasses with gold frames. Complete with adjustable nose pads and tinted, UV-protective plastic lenses they're an easy win for a pair you can chuck on and not worry about - the downside to a pair of coveted designer frames.