These Marks & Spencer sandals will have everyone thinking they are Gucci These designer dupes will fool everyone...

It may be raining and a bit chilly, but it is never too early to think about your summer wardrobe. We know that Marks & Spencer's known for its amazing shoe department and the latest drop on the website has a pair of sandals that really remind us of a very chic pair of Gucci ones we've had our eye on for ages. The Gucci Marmont thong sandals are loved by Alexa Chung and will set you back a cool £360, but they do have the brand's 'GG' hardware and would be a great holiday shoe to pack in your suitcase. But, if the price tag isn't for you, M&S has its own take on these fancy flats, and they cost a whole lot less.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

The 'Leather Heel Toe Thong Sandals' come in black and white and also has the thong detail and metal hardware at the centre. And the fact they are priced at £39.50, means we can afford to get both colourways, right? The simple style means they could be worn with both tea dresses and jeans, no matter what colour.

£360, Gucci

Another shoe which is making waves online at M&S is the 'Emily Lobster Sandal' from Emily Johnston - creator of trendy blog Fashion Foie Gras - and the dreamy £35 tan mules immediately sold out as soon as they went online, with fans going crazy inquiring when they will be back in stock.

The Gucci Marmont thong sandals also come in black

We all know that the high-street favourite has a huge celeb following and Vogue Williams featured these same sandals on her Instagram page at the weekend.

Vogue Williams has a pair of the M&S sandals

The wife of Spencer Matthews teamed them with her gorgeous yellow summer dress from M&S and it's proved so popular that it has almost sold out online.

The 'Asymmetric Relaxed Midi Dress' from the Autograph collection costs £79 and we have a feeling it's going to be the dress of the summer. Vogue also styled it with the 'Faux Leather Tote Bag' in black - which is one of Holly Willoughby's 'must-haves' from her edit.

