Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash wears her kid's clothes! We can't believe it....

Joe Swash appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, looking smart in a navy blue suit. Sounds pretty standard, right? Well actually, on closer inspection, the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star's trousers were very, very short! The 37-year-old 's fashion mishap was pointed out by presenter Ben Shephard live on the show, after he noticed that Joe's trousers only reached his ankles. Joe took the joke well, laughing it off. However his partner Stacey Solomon, implied on Twitter that the trousers in question actually belonged to her son Zachary. Good Morning Britain's social media accounts shared a video of Joe live on air, with the caption: "Looks like fatherhood is taking its toll on @realjoeswash wardrobe and @benshephard is not letting him off lightly. #GMB." Stacey, 29, quoted the tweet, writing: "These are definitely Zachary’s suit trousers size 12years! Loved watching daddy today @GMB @realjoeswash"

The secret behind Joe's trousers?

The former EastEnders star spoke about the tiny tot on the show and revealed his new baby son Rex was back to his birth weight, and praised Stacey as a "warrior" for taking care of a newborn baby along with her other two boys, Zachary and Leighton. He explained: "He's four weeks old my little boy. He is tiny. He was only a little tiddler but he's put on loads of weight now so he's back to birth weight so he's ready."

We have been loving the pictures Stacey and Joe have been sharing of little Rex online. Last month, the Loose Woman host uploaded a shot of her adorable bundle of joy sleeping and he was cuddled up with a very glam designer item - a £200 Burberry blanket! The cosy piece is known as the 'Ivory Merino Wool Blanket' and it features the brand's traditional heritage check design, a fringed hem and comes in a presentable gift box. The baby was safely cocooned in his Sleepyhead - a portable baby bed - which you can pick up for £150. The former X Factor star captioned the snap: "Loves kicking the blanket off." All together now - awww!

