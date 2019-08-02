Meet the mini fashionista who is taking the social media world by storm How cute is this model?

This is Ainni, the young mini fashionista who has captured the social media world's hearts. The adorable Korean model has a strong following, including a few celebrities such as American pop star Ariana Grande, Games Of Thrones actress Lena Heady and British documentary-maker Stacey Dooley. The Instagram account, run by her mother Ainmam, has amassed nearly 800K followers, with the account still growing day by day.

Pictures on the account show little Ainni's flair for fashion, wearing a series of chic outfits that have been styled carefully with delicate accessorises. From trendy hair clips to sweet dresses – enough to make anyone green with envy – Ainni certainly serves up some serious style with her poses. Despite being a toddler, her wardrobe is already more well-rounded and diverse than many fashion models.

Earlier this year, a baby in Japan went viral after her mother shared photos of the little tot's unusually long hair. One-year-old Chanco went on to land a modelling gig with Pantene in Japan. "I'm so surprised with the reaction, but also very proud of the praise from many countries," Chanco's mother Mami Kano told USA TODAY in January. Since then, the little cherub has gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, with many cooing over photos of her hair, which is often styled with tiny bows.

Who thinks little Ainni will be in a designer ad campaign soon? Watch out, fashion world.

