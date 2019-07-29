Pretty Little Thing is selling a tie-dye jumpsuit inspired by THAT viral photo of the red wine accident People are dying to get their hands on this new trend

Everyone knows there are two things that should never go together: a new white outfit and a glass of red wine.

Last week, 19-year-old Elenor Walton went viral after she shared a fashion catastrophe with her Twitter fans. The stylish teenager was left red faced after she had red wine spilled ALL over her PrettyLittleThing jumpsuit at the Ripon Races in North Yorkshire, her friends saved the day in the most unbelievable way.

Instead of the usual go-to when it comes to stain destruction; a cardigan wrapped around your waist, turning your clothing inside out or grabbing the closest glass of white wine, Elenor’s friends proceeded to throw more red wine over her £25 jumpsuit - and the result was amazing.

After taking Twitter to showcase her new tie-dye creation, the post went viral. Elenor’s friend tweeted the shocking before and after images, and wrote: "So we’re 2 hours into the races, and el comes and tells me someone has spilled red wine down her... no problem. Got some more red wine and fixed it and I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range."

so we’re 2 hours into the races, and el comes and tells me someone has spilt red wine down her... no problem. Got some more red wine and fixed it and I think we’ve just made a new product to PLTs festival range pic.twitter.com/fXnJKYfNc2 — mia williamson (@MiaWiliamson_) July 20, 2019

The tweet received over 200,000 likes and 20,000 retweets. The post was SO popular with Twitter users declaring they preferred the transformation that the online retailer has now created a tie-dye version of the jumpsuit which can be found on the PrettyLittleThing website.

One Twitter user exclaimed: "I hope @OfficialPLT creates this then sends it to you to model!" and another claiming "this is fab" and that she would buy it.

Elenor took to twitter after discovering her red wine inspired jumpsuit on the online retailer declaring ‘AS IF !! if i see anyone out wearing this am buying u a drink’.

Elenor’s friend and the mastermind behind the creation also tweeted: "CANNOT BELIEVE we made this baby @eleanorwaltonn."

High waist jumpsuit, £25, PrettyLittleThing

The new tie-dye jumpsuit, with high neck and tie waist detail, is currently being sold on the website for £25, the same price as its white original - saving you having to endure a soaked jumpsuit and permanent red-wine stench and, instead, enjoy drinking your glasses of red wine.

