The Marks & Spencer summer pieces the Instagram stars love Prepare to see all of this all over your Instagram feed…

Last week, the Marks & Spencer PR team opened their doors to fashion editors and Instagram stars to show the high summer collection and there were some stand-out pieces. What's more, the influencers even got the chance to pick their favourite pieces and have their own photoshoot. There were a few stand out items from the collection, and HELLO! reached out to some of the influencers to tell us what got their seal of approval.

Brogan, who features on Instagram as 'Honest Mama' @brogan.georgiou, told HELLO! it was all about the lilac blazer for next season! "I absolutely love blazers at the minute and this was the comfiest one I've ever tried on … I was instantly sold!"

Photo: @brogan.georgiou

She also revealed the one dress EVERYONE was obsessed with: the M&S Collection Pure Cotton Dress, £29.50. "Everyone was picking it up but I didn't manage to get my own picture as someone was trying it on! I can picture it being all over Instagram, and as soon as I can, I'll be ordering it. Any dress that hides an overindulgence of sugary carbs on a summer's day is a winner for me."

Photo: M&S

Alice, also known as @alice_inthe_looking_glass on Instagram, tried on a different dress and everyone was going crazy for that, too. It was the green and white striped midi dress which, according to Alice, was "perfect for a hot summer's day".

Photo: @alice_inthe_looking_glass

She added: "I'd style it with my favourite leopard sandals along with a straw fedora hat and lots of layered gold necklaces to add a little glitz and glamour."

She said how much of a fun event it was: "We had super fun larking about posing and getting some lovely shots which were instantly airdropped to our phones so we could post up all the fun on our Instagram accounts."

It wasn't just Alice! Elly - also known as @mummyyatesstyle on Instagram, told HELLO!: "The green stripey dress had the perfect summer feel. Lightweight, floaty as well as elegant and sophisticated. So easy to throw on with sandals, or dress up with a fab pair of wedges and jacket. That's what I look for in a summer dress - transitional from day to night!"

Photo: @mummyyatesstyle

She continued: "The M&S summer swimwear range is enough to get me booking a holiday! The red and pink frill swimsuit is an absolute favourite and I can't wait to get my hands on it."

Photo: @stripeycoral

Ah, the ruffle bikini that had all the influencers going ooh and ahh over! Coral, who can be found on Instagram as @stripeycoral, also couldn't help picking up this bright bikini, but it's obvious this gal is someone who loves colour! She decided to glam up for her shot wearing the most amazing green suit, and she told us why she chose it. "I adore the colour of the suit. Green is one of my favourite colours and this shade is beautiful. I also like the versatility as it can be worn dressed up or down and as separates."

Photo: @stripeycoral

She concluded: "They had so many amazing pieces for SS19. But after the suit, my favourites are a red bikini with bright pink ruffle trim, the round sunglasses, the orange wedge sandals and an orange bag."

Carrie, also known as @the.thistle.edit on Instagram "adored" a different dress at M&S - the leaf print midi dress, priced at £79, and is out now. The budding influencer loved it for its "delicate leaf print and the detailing: it has tiny buttons which fasten up the side. And its relaxed fit is perfect for summer.

Photo: @the.thistle.edit

"I also loved all the 1970s style sunglasses and there’s a pink and red ruffle bikini with my name on it!"