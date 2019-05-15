Channel 4 star AJ Odudu just bagged herself a huge fashion campaign The TV presenter is the star of a brand new summer collection…

AJ Odudo, who recently won over viewers on Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, is fast becoming the one to watch. From her work on The Voice Kids, her lipstick collection with L’Oreal and The Prince's Trust and her honest approach to social media, she's definitely the name on everyone's lips right now. With all that in mind, it's not surprising that the 31-year-old has been cherry-picked to front a new summer campaign for high street store Lindex.

AJ modelling the seashells bikini

The collection, perfectly timed for spring summer, consists of 26 pieces co-designed by Swedish fashion brand By Malina and was inspired by the heat of the Mediterranean. Jam-packed with holiday essentials, the collection is already flying off the shelves thanks to the amazing weather we've been having (please don't go!). It might also be down to AJ's impressive modelling skills. In the snaps, you can see her showing off her incredible figure in pieces from the swimwear pieces in the collection, and if you're wondering how she has such a great bod - it's all down to hard work. Not only is she a skilled TV presenter, the Blackburn-born beauty is also a qualified personal trainer and sports nutritionist. Yes, really. In the past, she has worked with brands such as Nike, Reebok and Fitness First, and she loves running.

AJ on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Recently, AJ spoke candidly about having imposter syndrome and "being different" during a podcast shared to support Mental Health Awareness Week. Despite the presenter's incredible success, she told the My Self Worth podcast that she sometimes feels "anxious" and suffers with "self-doubt all the time". The recording, in collaboration with The Prince's Trust and L'Oréal Paris, was launched in a bid to promote openness around mental health and confidence – and also features Helen Mirren, Katie Piper, Tom Daley and former HFM cover star Iskra Lawrence.

AJ, alongside Norway fashion blogger Nina Sandbech and Sweden's Margaux Dietz

She revealed: "I have anxiety and self-doubt all the time, it’s a battle… 'Are you good enough? Are you too loud? Are you too opinionated?'

"I think it’s really important to embrace what’s different about yourself. Being different means being unique and that’s what makes the world and exciting place to be in … In Blackburn where I grew up… there was no other black children. I looked different, I had different skin, my hair was different… I would get called names in school. It would always be reflective on what my hair and skin looked like."

AJ and her friend - and Voice co-star - Emma Willis

As it turns out, AJ - who was famously introduced to her agent by Russell Brand - confessed that it was her differences which got her to where she is today: "The differences that I had grown up disliking were the exact differences that got me [my dream] job."

Posing at the 2019 BRIT Awards

AJ continued: "I have experienced first-hand what a confidence boost can do, for my morale, spirit and belief in myself. So to be able to pass it on to one person is brilliant, but to help thousands of people is incredible."

