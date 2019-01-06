David and Victoria Beckham look loved-up during rare appearance together The pair enjoyed a day out with oldest son Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham looked very much in love when they stepped out on Sunday to attend the Kent & Curwen fashion presentation on Sunday morning. David – who is a brand partner of the British heritage label, was also joined by creative director Daniel Kearns and his oldest son Brooklyn. At the event, the former footballer and his fashion designer wife posed for a photo together in front of a wall display of red roses. Sharing the image with her fans on Instagram, Victoria wrote besides it: "Wearing my favourite suit from my next pre collection #VBPreAW19So proud of @davidbeckham and @daniel.kearns at the @kentandcurwen#LFWM #AW19 presentation this morning x VB. Both David and Victoria are extremely supportive of each other's careers, and without fail David attends Victoria's fashion shows with their four children, where they watch from the front row. In September, David beamed with pride as Victoria debuted her first collection in London to mark her label's tenth anniversary.

David and Victoria Beckham were all smiles at the Kent & Curwen presentation

The Beckhams have recently returned to London from the Cotswolds, where they spent the majority of the Christmas period. The family also enjoyed hosting a star-studded New Year's Eve party at their country mansion, complete with a colourful firework display set to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody. Guests included Liv Tyler and David Gardner, while Brooklyn's girlfriend Hana Cross also joined in the festivities. During the night, Victoria was videoed showcasing her best dance moves in the living room with her daughter Harper and her parents. The group were captured on a video posted on Victoria's Instagram Stories, and she wrote next to it: "Now that is mum dancing!! And I had totally forgotten how good Rod Stewart is!"

The couple with their eldest son Brooklyn

Of course, the former pop star didn’t just chose Rod Stewart's music, but her own too. It wasn’t long before the Spice Girls hit Stop Right Now was put on, and Victoria reverted back into Posh Spice. David and Brooklyn also showed off their own moves to Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl, which caught the eye of the singer himself, promoting him to offer them both dance lessons.

David and Victoria Beckham's twinning fashion moments

