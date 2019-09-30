Victoria Beckham suffers a surprising fashion blunder The former Spice Girl makes a fashion faux pas...

We think many will agree, Victoria Beckham is one of the best-dressed celebrities on the planet. The former Spice Girl is known for her impeccable style, high end fashion-label and all round chicness. We can't imagine her ever having a fashion mishap, but on Friday, the mother-of-four did. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her bright yellow high heels that were sadly blighted with dirt, staining the satin finish. Disaster! VB was clearly perplexed, writing: "This makes me sad!" The £450 heels are part of her accessories collection, and if we had shoes that cost this much, we'd be be pretty down about it, too.

VB shared her fashion mishap...

The fashion mogul is such a shoe queen, often dazzling fans in the highest of heels. Back in June, the brunette beauty was seen wearing a pair of fuchsia pink high heels twice in one month, and opened up about styling them. "So these are my favourite shoes at the moment! I wore them at a wedding at the weekend and I was dancing quite a lot, but they are still my favourite. They're super, super bright - the perfect summer shoe. The other thing I love about this shoe, is you can wear a simple outfit and just really just let the shoes do the talking."

Victoria is rarely seen without her high heels

Opening up about her coveted style, she added: "I don't like dressing in an over complicated way, so I feel you should keep it really simple, chic and stylish, and put a bright-coloured simple but great shaped shoe, which really does elevate and make an outfit look modern and cool. "

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares handy makeup tutorial with fans

So important are shoes to her, that she even asks her Instagram followers their advice. In 2018, the 45-year-old enlisted the help of her fans in choosing which shoes she should team with her outfit. Victoria filmed herself standing in front of a full length mirror, and asked: "I'm getting ready for Facebook Live and I can't decide, green or yellow – what do you think?" Proof VB is just like us - she can't make a fashion decision sometimes, either.

READ: Victoria Beckham's £5.99 beauty secret that makes her tan last AGES