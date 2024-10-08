Victoria Beckham's affordable beauty secret that makes her tan really last is on sale

Victoria Beckham has revealed the product that she swears by for keeping her sunkissed tan intact for as long as possible, and it's far more affordable than you think.

The fashion designer, 50, may be known for her luxurious sense of style, but her go-to moisturiser costs just £8 / $15.76 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

© Instagram Victoria's tan always looks flawless

Weleda Skin Food has been a cult favourite for years now. The rich formula is nourishing for dry skin, while the incredible smell and easy-to-use packaging make it the perfect solution for both the face and body.

In a video previously shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl revealed the trending product is her beauty essential for prolonging her tan. "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."

I've been using Weleda Skin Food for years, so I can totally see why fashion mogul has raved about the multi-use product. I have very dry skin, so when the weather gets colder I need a moisturiser that will really soak into the skin, and Skin Food does just that.

The cream gives the perfect glowy finish beneath makeup, and I also love using it as a body moisturiser across any dry areas. The formula is quite heavy, so if you have an oily complexion you may want to stick to using Weleda on your body, but it's perfect for keeping your winter tan intact or for giving some extra moisture during the winter months.

And it's not just Victoria who uses it to treat her dry skin. The now-cult product is loved by numerous high-profile stars, including Adele, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, due to its multi-purpose formula and the fact the ingredients are simple and totally natural – rosemary, pansy chamomile and calendula offer the skin the ultimate in natural nutrition.

If you want to channel VB for less, you'll need to act fast before the 37% discount ends!