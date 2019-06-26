Victoria Beckham's T-shirt has the most heartwarming message This is lovely...

We all know Victoria Beckham LOVES T-shirts of any kind. From classic white, body skimming, and slogan, she rocks the lot. Heck, she even designed a special anniversary version last year to celebrate the 10 year birthday of her high fashion label. So we were excited to see her latest offering - and it's very close to hear heart. Especially for Pride, the former Spice Girl has produced a T-shirt which bears the message " EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE" across the front, in rainbow letters. How fabulous! Priced at £90, it's already almost sold out online. Plus, 25 per cent of the sales of the t-shirt will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust - which helps young LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness or living in hostile environments.

Speaking about the special item, VB said: "In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, I wanted to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their continued message of positive change and inclusivity. This year, for the first time, I’ve created a t-shirt with proceeds benefiting the Albert Kennedy Trust that champion human rights. I have always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their fight for equality. x VB"

Mother-of-four Victoria Beckham memorably showed her support to Sir Elton John in 2015, after a very public disagreement with Dolce & Gabbana. After the Italilan designers called children born through IVF "synthetic," the father of two is called for a boycott of the high-end fashion label – and found support in fellow celebrities.

Victoria sent a heartfelt tweet just hours after Elton’s public decry, and said: "Sending love to Elton David Zachary Elijah & all the beautiful IVF babies x vb." The singer is godfather to two of Victoria's children Brooklyn and Romeo.

