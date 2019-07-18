Strictly's Katya Jones surprises fans after recycling her grandmother's 50-year-old dress Wow! We love the vintage look

Katya Jones looked absolutely flawless after she shared a series of lovely snaps, wearing her nana's 50-year-old dress. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing professional told her followers that it was important to recycle clothing as it's become a culture to buy new items when things get old. "So today I wore a dress that belong to my nana," she explained. "She used to wear the dress when she was my age. So the dress is 50 years old."

Katya Jones wore her grandmother's dress

The pretty, pale pink ensemble was nipped in the waist with a white belt, and feature a chic lace detail across the neckline and sleeves. "With today's fast fashion, it's become too easy to just buy a new T-shirt or socks and the quality of clothes is not high," she added. "Hence sometimes we're forced to buy new items." The pro dancer went on to say: "My nana's dress is made so well, look how stunning it is still. I absolutely love it!!!" Alongside the post, Katya added GIFs which said, "Save the planet" and "Reuse, reduce, recycle".

Exclusive: Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones on walking down the aisle again

The post comes shortly after Katya, 30, was quick to clarify that she was not planning to have a baby any time soon. In a recent report, the TV star - who is married to fellow professional Neil Jones - was said to be "dropping hints" after she told followers she loved buying clothes from the children's section. Taking to Instagram last month, Katya commented: "That's hilarious! I meant I want to buy children's clothes for myself to wear!!!" Explaining her reason, she added: "Cause it's cute and I fit into it!"

READ: Why Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton is loving life right now

Neil and Katya married in London in August 2013, after five years of dating. Although their marriage was called into question when pictures emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity dance partner Seann Walsh in October, the couple have since said they are as strong as ever, and hope to start a family together in the future. The pair will now be making the most of their free time together before training for the upcoming series of Strictly begins later this month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.