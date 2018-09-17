Strictly's Vick Hope looks unrecognisable on catwalk at LFW Vick walked down the runway on Sunday

On Sunday, Strictly Come Dancing star Vick Hope swapped the dance studio for the catwalk as she walked down the runway at Kolchagov Barba's show during London Fashion Week. The Capital FM DJ looked stunning in a floor-length metallic gown, which featured a thigh-high slit and elongated train, which was teamed with a pair of clear blue stilettos. Vick wore her trademark curls up in a sleek up-do, and rocked a vibrant makeup look, with pink and blue pastel eyeshadow and nude lips. Following the show, Vick took to social media to pay tribute to fashion designers Emilio and Svet, whom she is good friends with.

Vick Hope looked incredible as she modelled for Kolchagov Barba's LFW show

Vick wrote alongside a series of photographs of herself at the show: "Rolling around a wooden wall backstage at tonight's @kolchagovbarba show. Thank you to my dear friends Emilio and Svet for having me walk in your show, it was so much fun and huge congratulations on another stunning collection. I’m always so mesmerised by your beautiful gowns. Also brilliant that all donations tonight go to @globals_make_some_noise, a charity I am extremely proud to have supported throughout my time at Capital."

Earlier in the day, Vick joined her fellow Strictly friends at Julien Macdonald's show, including Janette Manrara and her husband Alijaz Skorjanec and former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff, who was there with her rugby player boyfriend Ben Cohen. The stars descended to the glitzy event at Hyde Park's St John Church. Vick posted on Instagram after the show that Julien was "the one man we'll leave Strictly rehearsals for."

The Strictly star also went to Julien Macdonald's show

Vick and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima have certainly been getting stuck into rehearsals ahead of their first dance on Saturday. The pair seem to be getting on very well, although Graziano did confess that there is a small problem about their partnership. Speaking in a promo video shared on the official Strictly Twitter account on Thursday, the pair joked about how Vick was trying to learn how to click her fingers to perfect their routine.

"A little confession...I can't click," Vick said in the video, with Graziano adding: "We have a really big problem because Vick can't click, so sometimes we laughed about that." Vick explained that her trouble is because she is missing the tip of one finger following a childhood accident. "I've got quite stiff fingers. I chopped one of them off when I was little by accident," she said.

