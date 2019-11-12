kate-middleton

Kate Middleton, listen up! Kate Spade is selling a bag for just £74 ahead of Black Friday

It’s better than half price...

Abigail Malbon

If you’re looking for the perfect everyday designer handbag but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds, Kate Spade has released a deal ahead of Black Friday that could be exactly what you’ve been looking for. The brand’s classic black tote bag has been reduced by an impressive 62 percent - taking it from £195 to an affordable £74.

The black nylon style is the perfect everyday bag, and a classic shape from the designer. It has a zip top for extra security, with a cute pink lining and pink logo on the front. Or, if black isn’t quite your style, it comes in a red version. 

SHOP Sam nylon medium satchel, was £195, now £74

Famous faces such as Kate Middleton love Kate Spade, and the Duchess has been seen wearing her designs on multiple occasion - including the stunning floral dress that she wore back in 2016.

Holly Willoughby also wore a dress from the designer just last month:

We’re more interested in the bags right now, though. Even if the plain black tote isn’t for you, there are plenty of other options reduced as part of the brand’s 40% off offers, including clutch bags for evenings and handy cross-body bags. These are some of our favourites:

SHOP Sylivia small dome crossbody, was £150, now £89

SHOP Suede large hobo bag, was £375, now £224

SHOP Cameron street embellished sam, was £350, now £139

Who knows how long the discounts will be available? With Black Friday fast-approaching and styles guaranteed to sell out, we’re snapping these up while we still can...

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

