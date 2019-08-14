Kate's favourite maternity brand just launched denim dungarees Due to popular demand...

If there's anyone that nails pregnancy style, it's the Duchess of Cambridge. The wife of Prince William has certainly had some practice in the art of dressing a baby bump and one of the brands she heads to each time she is expecting is Seraphine. The brand's maternity clothes are sleek, tailored and oh-so-chic, so it's easy to see why she has chosen them on a number of occasions. If YOU are a mother-to-be, or have a friend who is having a bundle of joy, check out the brand's new AW19 collection, because they have just launched a pair of denim dungarees for the very first time.

Kate loves Seraphine - she last wore the brand in 2018

So why this new addition? Well, Seraphine founder and CEO, Cecile Reinaud explained: "Dunagrees have been one of the most requested styles in stores and on social media, so for this season we’ve got the perfect pair”.Nothing like a brand that listens to its customers, right? As well as dungarees, yummy mummy's can also treat themselves to an array of jumpsuits, in lush shades that look super comfy.

One of the first times Kate stepped out in the London-based line was in an official family photograph back in 2013. The sweet shot features the Duchess, Prince William, and little Prince George, and you can still buy the fuchsia knot dress she's wearing now.

Five years later, the brand was still on her mind. For her third pregnancy with little Prince Louis in 2018, the brunette beauty looked super stylish on the tour of Sweden, as she and Prince William stepped out for a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Norway. Kate stole the show in the Marlene dress by Seraphine which gently skimmed her baby bump and flattered her changing shape. It was covered in guipure lace and had lovely trumpet sleeves. Stunning!

