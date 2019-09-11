Stacey Solomon designs a 'Swag Bag' and all the money goes to a charity dedicated to postnatal depression Loose Women's Stacey Solomon joins forces with Scamp & Dude…

As if we couldn’t love Stacey Solomon any more. The 29-year-old Loose Women presenter, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to baby Rex in May 2019, has teamed up with Scamp & Dude to design a neon 'Swag Bag' of dreams. The award-winning clothing brand for kids and grown-ups, Scamp & Dude, founded by Jo Tutchener-Sharp, has joined forces with lots of new collaborators and charity partners for 'Swag Bags with Purpose'.

"I feel so honoured to be a part of the Scamp and Dude 2019 swag bag with purpose campaign," Stacey said. "Not only am I surrounded by POWER HOUSE women - hello imposter syndrome - who I’ve admired for a very long time they’ve all chosen incredible charities to give the entire profit from their bags to. I’ve chosen Mind as my charity. Metal health and specifically Postnatal depression is a subject close to my heart and if it weren’t for charities like mind who are raising awareness and spending vital money on research I’m not sure I would have even realised what was happening to me let alone know how to deal with it."

She continued: "Thank you to Jo for giving me this opportunity to support a charity I love and design my very own swag bag with purpose. I’m honoured.."

As well as Stacey, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Giovanna Fletcher, Anna Saccone, Style Me Sunday’s Natalie Lee, Debbie Le from ‘The Fashionable Pan’ and Lauren Laverne have all got on board.

SHOP: Swag Bag With Purpose, £28, Scamp & Dude

What’s more, 100 per cent of the profits will be going to the chosen charity. To get your own £28 ‘Swag Bag with Purpose’ visit scampanddude.com or take a trip to the Scamp & Dude shop in Highgate village in London.

You could also choose your favourite bag based on the charity that has been chosen...

Jessica Ennis-Hill – The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield

Giovanna Fletcher – CoppaFeel!

Anna Saccone – Grief Encounter

Style Me Sunday – Royal Society for Blind Children

The Fashionable Pan – The Stroke Association

Lauren Laverne – Intergenerational Music Making