Missed Gap's leopard print puffer jacket? Marks & Spencer has a great £35 version Want a new coat for Christmas? We have just the thing...

Every once in a while, a fashion item becomes big news on Instagram , and bloggers, celebrities and shoppers can't get enough of it. This season, ladies everywhere are going crazy for Gap's leopard print puffer jacket. The cosy design has been seen on plenty of Instagram stars; from the We Are Twinset duo to Gemma from This Is Mothership. The £84.95 number, which was sold in an array of colours, has sadly sold out online and in store but we're predicting it might make a comeback. If you can't take the risk to wait, we have some excellent news for you. Excited? You should be.

Leopard print puffer jacket, £84.95, Gap

Marks & Spencer has a similar version of the leopard print puffer, and it's just as chic. The 'Thermowarmth Padded Leopard Print Jacket' is hooded, has a high neck, padded lining which helps keep out the chills, and is emblazoned with a similar leopard print. Plus, it will set you back just £35. Beware though; a few sizes are sold out already; so get in there quick if you want Santa to bring you one....

Get the look! Padded puffer jacket. £35, Marks & Spencer

What's more, it has received rave reviews online. One customer wrote: "Arrived today, bought it as I liked the animal print. Stylish and on-trend, I will enjoy wearing it as it fits well and amazingly has warm lined pockets - not often found in even very expensive high end ski wear. Thanks M&S." Another wrote: "So many compliments on this coat. It looks great and is warm and comfortable."

Sequin leopard skirt, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

If you are really into leopard print this season - you need to check out M&S's selection of all things animal-esque.

One of the items we have on our radar is the 'Sequin Animal Print Slip Midi Skirt' which costs £29.50 and features an abundance of shimmering sequins and leopard print, all in one. Team with black boots and a roll neck - and you've got your Christmas Day outfit sorted.

