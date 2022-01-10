Best Plus Size activewear sports brands in 2022: From ASOS Curve to Nike, Adidas & MORE

If you're shopping for plus size options for your gym bag, you've come to the right place. We've scoured the best of the sportswear brands for the stand-out options for curvy women.

The thing is, sportswear can be hit and miss for everyone. When it's good, it's great, but when it's bad, it's a whole lot of camel toe, knickers on show and bras that are so tight they feel like they're cutting off your circulation. But, it's 2022 and we just don't have time for that.

Whether you're working towards a long-term fitness goal, fancy a daily walk or just like the comfort of sports leggings while WFH, having the right outfit is essential.

Luckily we've rounded up some of the key plus size finds from brands including Nike, Reebok, Girlfriend Collective and more, to save you the hassle.

ASOS Curve Activewear

ASOS is a great place to find a whole host of fitness brands for sizes 18 - 30. Stocking the likes of Adidas, Nike, Reebok and its own sportswear brand ASOS 4504 you've got plenty to choose from for your trip to the gym. Choose from cool sports bras, leggings, jackets and even skiwear. With prices as little as £7.

Our ASOS Curve 4505 pick

ASOS 4505 Curve icon water-resistant run jacket, £42, ASOS

Reebok Plus Size Activewear

Part of the Adidas Group, Reebok has been a core runner in the activewear game since the 80s. Luckily the brand has moved on from spandex and headbands, and forty years later it's still a household name. Providing all the essentials up to size 28, it’s a definite first port of call for anyone looking for the foundations of a fit-kit.

Our Reebok Plus Size pick

Burnout T-Shirt, £14, Reebok

Nike Plus Size Activewear

To elongate the e or not elongate the e, that is the question. But, however you pronounce Nike, we’re sure you’ve heard of the activewear giant. With a collection that spans sports bras, jogging bottoms, T-shirts, trainers, jackets and more, we’d be surprised to find a sportswear item that the brand didn’t sell. And with over 100 items in the plus size range alone there is plenty to choose from, and thanks to the current sale it’s up to 50% off!

Our Nike plus size pick

Rival women's high-support sports bra, £49.95, Nike

Knix Active

With Ashley Graham as a global ambassador, Knix is certainly up there with some of the best activewear brands catering to larger sizes. Based in America, this is definitely one for our US readers, but worldwide shipping is also available. The main thing that sets Knix apart from the rest of the brands in this round-up is its ‘leakproof’ technology – a very helpful absorbancy feature meaning leggings, shorts or knickers can take in up to three teaspoons of liquid, meaning no leakages of any kind…very useful to know!



Our Knix Active pick

Go with the flow high rise leakproof legging, $90, Knix

Adidas Plus Size Activewear

Another major player in the activewear stakes, Adidas is a great fail-safe for all your sporting needs. The classic three stripes have been spotted on everyone from Victoria Beckham to Kanye West, meaning you’ll be in good company. With a plus size range catering up to size 34, the brand now designs for a great range of body shapes and sizes and we couldn’t be happier.



Our Adidas Plus Size picks

Primeblue SST track top, £55, JD Sports

And no activewear essentials list would be complete without something for one of our favourite sports, swimming!

Adidas 3S swimsuit, £30, Simply be

Pink Soda Sport Plus

Pink Soda is known for its great range of workout staples at affordable prices. Always bang on trend with new colour palettes, cuts and materials, the brand has amassed quite a celeb following with Sam Faiers, Lauren Pope and Charlotte Crosby all spotted in the workout gear. Available in sizes 20 - 26 it is a smaller size range than some of the other brands but well worth taking a look.

Our Pink Soda Plus pick

Olympic sunset fitness top, pink, £30, Very

Simply be Activewear

Possibly THE leading plus size retailer, Simply be has been a staple destination for many a curvy girl. Stocking a range of brands including Adidas, New Balance and Puma, alongside own-brand products it really is a one-stop shop for all fit-kit necessities. And it has one of the largest product selections we’ve seen.

Our Simply be Activewear pick

Large nylon active tote bag, £36, Simply be

Girlfriend Collective

Still somewhat under the radar, this activewear brand is one of our all-time favourites. Ridding size segregation of petite, curve or plus ranges, every item in the collection is available in sizes XXS to XXXL. The material is thick enough to keep you covered through every squat, downward dog and lunge without showing the world what pattern is on your knickers. And, even better, up to 25 plastic bottles are used in one pair of leggings, combined with eco-friendly dyes and voila! More sustainable gym kit is born.

Our Girlfriend Collective pick

Compressive high waisted 7/8 legging, lilac, £65, The Sports Edit

