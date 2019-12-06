This season, it's all about the sleeves, ladies, and the bigger and more eye-catching they are, the better. The statement sleeve is literally everywhere we turn; from bell sleeves, faux fur sleeves, off-the-shoulder sleeves, split sleeves, mesh sleeves, balloon sleeves and of course, the main star of the show - the puff sleeve. They give a simple, plain top a flirty, feminine twist. Well, those clever people at Primark have just released a fabulous puff-sleeve dress which is proving to be a big hit on Instagram. Priced at just £18, this trending item is flying off the shelves since it was launched - and it's easy to see why. Not only does it feature the elusive sleeve, but it's also belted at the waist and has a ruffle hem. And if black isn't your colour, it also comes in pink, too.
Black puff-sleeve dress, £18, Primark
Another trending item that is delighting shoppers is the Rose Organza Shirt, which at £15, won't break the bank this Christmas. The pretty design is emblazoned with roses and looks far more expensive than it is.
The trending design also comes in pink, too
The puff-sleeve dress and rose printed top are part of the brand's all new Limited Edition collection, which launched in stores in November.
Rose Organza Shirt, £15, Primark
This fashion-forward range has certainly turned heads, especially as the whole edit looks super premium and luxe. The range is filled with gothic references that create a 21st Century Elizabeth Lavenza look.
Sequin Tux dress, £30, Primark
So chic! There's also some fabulous lace dresses that we've got our eye on. Easy to style, just add black boots, simple heels and of course, a pair of statement earrings.
If you're still looking for that ultra-special, Christmas party dress, we urge you to check out this sparkly number. The glitzy tux dress will set you back just £30. Tailored and trim, it's easy to throw on and all you need to do is add a pair of black high heels, a slick of red lippy and you're good to go.
