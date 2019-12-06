Primark's £18 black puff sleeve dress is taking over our Instagram feeds The bargain dress you need in your life, ASAP…

This season, it's all about the sleeves, ladies, and the bigger and more eye-catching they are, the better. The statement sleeve is literally everywhere we turn; from bell sleeves, faux fur sleeves, off-the-shoulder sleeves, split sleeves, mesh sleeves, balloon sleeves and of course, the main star of the show - the puff sleeve. They give a simple, plain top a flirty, feminine twist. Well, those clever people at Primark have just released a fabulous puff-sleeve dress which is proving to be a big hit on Instagram. Priced at just £18, this trending item is flying off the shelves since it was launched - and it's easy to see why. Not only does it feature the elusive sleeve, but it's also belted at the waist and has a ruffle hem. And if black isn't your colour, it also comes in pink, too.

Black puff-sleeve dress, £18, Primark

Another trending item that is delighting shoppers is the Rose Organza Shirt, which at £15, won't break the bank this Christmas. The pretty design is emblazoned with roses and looks far more expensive than it is.

The trending design also comes in pink, too

The puff-sleeve dress and rose printed top are part of the brand's all new Limited Edition collection, which launched in stores in November.

Rose Organza Shirt, £15, Primark

This fashion-forward range has certainly turned heads, especially as the whole edit looks super premium and luxe. The range is filled with gothic references that create a 21st Century Elizabeth Lavenza look.

Sequin Tux dress, £30, Primark

So chic! There's also some fabulous lace dresses that we've got our eye on. Easy to style, just add black boots, simple heels and of course, a pair of statement earrings.

If you're still looking for that ultra-special, Christmas party dress, we urge you to check out this sparkly number. The glitzy tux dress will set you back just £30. Tailored and trim, it's easy to throw on and all you need to do is add a pair of black high heels, a slick of red lippy and you're good to go.

