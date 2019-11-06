Primark's £11 Christmas pyjamas are here - you can match your baby AND dog Get ready for Christmas with the cutest PJs ever...

If there's one thing we love about the colder months, it's cosying up in pyjamas - particularly (when the time is right) Christmas ones. Primark is also our first port of call when it comes to all things festive - and this year, the high street store has seriously upped their game! Say hello to these red Christmas Pyjamas, that come complete with a contrasting white fairisle design. Cosy, ribbed and ideal for snuggling up and watching a Christmas movie, they cost just £11 for the adult pair, £8 for the child's set and you can even match with your baby and dog - for a price tag of £5 and £7! Our minds are blown. How stylish do they look?

The Primark Christmas collection is adorable

The popular store shared a snap on their Instagram feed of a family rocking the stylish sleepwear and we think you'll agree, they look incredible. Fans flocked to the comment section, giving the YuleTide look a big thumbs up. This set is currently available in stores now, so head to Primark pronto, as we predict a sellout.

£11, Primark

The Fair Isle is everywhere right now. It's a traditional knitting technique and is back with a bang this winter, appearing on chunky knits and jumpers across the high street. The patterned knitwear - which was invented on the tiny Fair Isle in the north of Scotland, and initially featured on fisherman’s caps - is instantly identifiable thanks to its distinctive festive pattern.

£5, Primark

Primark is expanding - and we are super excited. Last week, the high street retailer announced it will open 19 new stores in 2020 - eek! Last year, the world's biggest Primark opened in Birmingham.

Spread over 5 floors, and 160,100 sq ft, the store has a Duck & Dry beauty studio, an in-store barbers salon from Joe Mills, and 3 restaurants, including a Disney Café. Definitely worth a look...

