Want a Teddy coat for the autumn? Primark's one comes in 3 different colours The perfect high street coat...

Now the weather is slowing getting colder, it's time to put away your sunglasses and invest in a great coat for the A/W. One of the designs that crops up every year is the teddy bear coat. The most famous design is the iconic tan version by MaxMara, which remains top of our wish list. It's been worn by a whole host of celebrities, from Kim Kardashian West to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. But with a price tag of almost £2000, it's a very extravagant buy. Never fear though - those clever people at Primark have produced their own version, and it will cost you just £30. Yes, really! With it's fuzzy texture, wide lapels and boxy fit, it's the ideal item to wrap up in. And what's more, it comes in three shades - teal, coral and camel.

Primark has the perfect teddy coat for Autumn

It's already a big hit on the gram - influencers Nathália Campos, Kelly Doolan and Pia have already been spotted wearing it on their feeds. Styling a teddy bear coat is easy peasy - if you want to look elegant, it's best to keep the rest of your outfit very tailored. A simple shirt and pencil skirt with the playful teddy over the top makes you look more formal, or layer up with sweats and jeans for a more casual approach.

It also comes in coral and taupe

Primark are on fire with their new releases lately. The high street store has teamed up the Peaky Blinders series to bring a range of menswear. How cool?

Influencer Kelly Doolan styled up the coat with casuals

It's ideal for Halloween and won't break the bank either; prices range from £8 for tees and £12 sweats.

MORE: 10 amazing suits on the high street that will make you feel like a total boss

And what's more, the collaboration was launched last week in Birmingham - the city where the show is set! Plus, the Birmingham based store also has a 900sq ft MLLS X Primark barbershop run by stylist Joe Mills, where shoppers can even get a Peaky undercut.

READ: These high street party shoes will have everyone thinking they're designer (we won't tell if you don't)