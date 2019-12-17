We all know the feeling of our dream dress landing in store or online a week before pay day when there’s absolutely no way our purse strings can stretch that tight. Unfortunately, waiting an extra week often means running the risk of items going out of stock, which is why we thank the shoppers gods on a daily basis for the invention of Klarna, which offers flexible payment options.

And things just got even better. ASOS just announced that they will be offering customers in the UK the option to pay in three monthly instalments, completely interest and fee-free.

Adding to the existing option of Pay later in 30 days first introduced in 2017, the new Pay in 3 means that the first payment is made at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card; the final two payments are then automatically scheduled to align with UK customers monthly pay cycle at 30 and 60 days respectively. Which means we actually can afford that perfect party dress.

Eve Williams, Brand Director at ASOS, said: “At ASOS we want to give our customers the best choice in everything we do; whether that is in the broad range of ASOS Design and branded products, smooth and fast delivery or payment options. We know these are all important to our customers - the addition of Klarna Pay in 3 in the UK will help provide the best experience for our customers.”

So shopping just got easier, and if you feel like treating yourself ahead of Christmas, here’s what we’d recommend adding to bag…

Dress, £38, ASOS

Grab bag, £32, Topshop

Sequin dress, £120, ASOS

Block heels, £35, ASOS

