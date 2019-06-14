Maura from Love Island's dress had a SECRET meaning for her villa entrance What an entrance…

On Thursday night's Love Island, new contestant Maura Higgins stole the show as she turned Tommy Fury's head 360 degrees away from his current squeeze, Molly-Mae Hague. The Irish-born glamourpuss, who set her sights on the boxer from the very beginning, looked absolutely incredible in her little white dress, which just so you know, is from ASOS. The white mini is priced at £75, and it's called the 'Girl Code' - which could be a sign that she fully intended to throw the 'Girl Code rulebook' out of the window and take the man she wants - Mr Tommy Fury.

The 28-year-old brunette was asked how far she would be prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wanted, and she said: "I’d go extreme. It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day."

When asked for her definition of 'girl code', she replied: "I think if you’ve put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don’t go there. If there is a girl and a guy in there and they’ve put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me."

If you're wanting Maura's little white dress, you're in luck! It's currently on sale from size six to size 16, and available in all sizes.

The model and grid girl immediately started trending on Twitter, with people joking that she carried the weight of the entire series on her shoulders - crediting her for bringing the excitement to the ITV2 show.

In other Love Island-related news, the show has already broken records. Newly released data confirms that the first episode of Love Island had a massive 5.9 million viewers, making it the show's biggest audience ever. It was up on last year's launch by +0.8million viewers (+16%). Wow.

