Emma Willis launches her FIRST lingerie collection for Next - and she looks absolutely incredible Emma Willis has dropped her new Next collection…

TV presenter Emma Willis has really got it in her stride for her latest Next collection, and with each drop, she has become more and more confident. The 43-year-old has unveiled her new collection with the high-street superstore - and it features her first-ever lingerie range which will drop at the end of September.

Posing in the bra and briefs, you can see the mum-of-three looking absolutely stunning showing off her figure she works hard in the gym for.

Taking to her Instagram page last year, the fitness lover shared a photo of herself during a gruelling fitness session with Rob Solly, a fitness trainer who also counts Paloma Faith as one of his celebrity clients. "Twice in one week @rob_solly this is getting serious…" she wrote in the caption.

The posts come shortly after Emma revealed that she felt pressured to slim down when she was working as a model in Australia aged 18. Appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast in May 2018, Emma told Fearne: "My rational head was kind of going, 'Oh, God. Oh, God. I need to lose weight,' but I was living with a chef, and it was very difficult. I just kind of thought, 'You know what? I just can't be bothered'. I just kind of carried on eating."

Her gig as an ambassador for Next has seen Emma travel around the world modelling for the collections. Talking about the design process, Emma said: "It was quite daunting in the beginning as I’d never done anything like that before but thankfully I work really closely with Hannah my stylist and have done for a long time and she is like a wizard with clothes."

She continued: "Of course, there were the Next designers too and we had to take a steer from them, as they know exactly what they’re doing and what their customer likes. So we all sat as a team and it was so nice because Next let Hannah and I come in and put our thoughts across for the things that we wanted to get out of it as well. It was a really equal collaboration, which was really nice. If there were times that Hannah and I got carried away, the Next team would say, “Hold on, let’s just settle down for a second and remember what we’re doing” and obviously they know what they’re doing so we listened."

Although you have to wait a little while for the underwear, Emma's autumn drop has just been launched. The former Big Brother host took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a teal-coloured suit from the collection.

She captioned the shot: "My autumn collection has just launched and you’d better be-leaf it! Time to call in those cosy knits…"

You'd better be-leaf it? Just another reason why we love Mrs Willis.

