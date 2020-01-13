Rita Ora just announced an exciting new collaboration we can all get our hands on The Masked Singer judge has been busy!

Rita Ora is a busy woman - not only is she appearing on TV twice a week as a judge on new show The Masked Singer, but she’s also collaborated with jewellery brand Thomas Sabo for the second time on a gorgeous jewellery collection inspired by magic - and we’re eyeing up multiple designs for ourselves.

The collection is part of the brand’s spring/summer offering, and is designed to symbolise seeing the beauty in life regardless of imperfections - something we can definitely get on board with! Designed to enhance confidence, Rita Ora explains: "Spring awakening creates the desire for something new! The new jewellery trends are sparkling, feminine and inspired by the magic of a summer's garden. Having the courage to be yourself and make your look your message."

As Rita is all about confidence, most of the pieces are bold and bright - although there are some understated must-haves for the minimalists, too. Made-up of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, 'The Magic Garden' collection is eye-catching and unique; and guaranteed to get plenty of compliments.

Here’s what we’re desperate to get our hands on...

Colourful stone ring, from £149, Thomas Sabo

Mismatch earrings, £149, Thomas Sabo

Ring colourful stones, from £149, Thomas Sabo

Colourful lucky symbols necklace, £279, Thomas Sabo

Colourful stone ring, from £129, Thomas Sabo

Crafted in sterling silver and yellow gold plating, the collection is designed to last, and features an interesting mix of rainbow coloured stones and iridescent abalone mother-of-pearl. Whether you’re looking for something to wear everyday or for special occasions, this could be the answer.

We’ll definitely be following Rita’s lead on this...

