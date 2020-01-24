There's now a skirt version of Kate Ferdinand's sell-out Topshop gingham dress We doubt this will be around for long

Topshop is smashing it this season, with sell-out pieces coming thick and fast - and Kate Ferdinand’s green gingham dress is the perfect example. The newly married star looked incredible in the all-over gingham print dress on This Morning recently, and fans loved it. The star shared a picture to her Instagram page, and one follower wrote: “How gorge is this dress?” Another added: “You were amazing and your dress is gorgeous.”

Shortly after she wore it, it sold out online - but it's still available in store, so get in there quick, ladies!

Luckily, the high street favourite has brought back the stand-out print, this time in a versatile tiered midi skirt. The statement piece is the perfect pairing for this season’s must-have biker boots, and we’ll be styling it like Kate did the dress, with a belt around the waist.

Lime Green Gingham Check Tiered Midi Skirt, £35, Topshop

It’s not the only must-have buy that’s selling fast from Topshop right now. The brand has released a £25 bag that looks similar to designer Bottega Veneta’s £1,370 version, and Instagram influencers can’t get enough of it.

Cross body bag, £25, Topshop

Unsurprisingly, the cult bags are selling out quickly, so you’ll need to move fast if you want one for yourself. There’s even an oversized tote version, for those who carry around far too much to fit in the cross-body style. It’s available in both black and white and priced at just £29.

Weave tote bag, £29, Topshop

We’d recommend shopping quickly if you want to get your hands on the favourites before they sell out. After all, when better than payday to treat yourself?

