These £35 M&S flats keep selling out - but they’re available now!

Marks &Spencer knows how to make a pair of shoes that tick all the boxes; comfortable, affordable and, of course, stylish. And their leather high cut ballerina pumps are the perfect example of a high street shoe that manages to make us look chic, while giving us the support we need for a full day on our feet. What more could you want for £35?

The shoes sold out last year after influencer Erica Davies shared a picture on her Instagram page. She wrote: “They are the comfiest shoe (cushioned lining), but go half a size down, as they come up big (they also go up to a size 9). New shades come out each season - I’ve just bought myself this beige version, but also check out the sky blue colour. And yes, this could be the second of my ‘repeat purchase because they’re great’ series.”

And while the humble ballet pump may seem a little 2005, this version has a cool v-shape, and a range of colours that brings them bang up to date. There’s everything from classic black and camel:

To lighter colours like cream:

And new for this year are patent, faux-crocodile pumps in green (a must-have colour for this season), and yellow snake-print:

If, like us, you can’t decide which to buy first, we recommend going for the classics and then adding to your collection if you still can’t resist. We’re sure of one thing, though; these will sell out as the weather warms up, so we recommend shopping ASAP!

