The best loafers to shop this season, from chunky to classic

With the rising popularity of comfortable shoes post-pandemic and the runway's penchant for preppy style, it should come as no surprise the loafer is undoubtedly the shoe of the moment.

Practical and super cool, the style once reserved mostly for workwear is now a mainstay on the fashion circuit and suitable for everything from the office to date night.

Prada cemented the chunky loafer's place among the street style set with the launch of the Monolith, but for those who don’t favour a lug sole, you might find a classic pair of penny loafers more wearable, particularly for every day. First made popular in the 1950s, they’re categorised by their moccasin, slip-on style and horizontal strap (or saddle) across the instep.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek pair Gucci-style or a Prada-esque chunky pair, scroll on for the best loafers for women to shop now.

The best loafers for women at a glance The Gucci loafers: Gucci Brixton Loafers, £675 $920

Gucci Brixton Loafers, The Prada loafers : Prada Monolith Loafers, £830 $1,270

: Prada Monolith Loafers, The penny loafers: & Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers, £120 $149

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers, $149 The chunky loafers: Grenson Hattie Loafers, £380 $515

Grenson Hattie Loafers, The brown loafers: H&M Loafers, £29.99 $40.99

Celebrities wearing loafers

© Gotham Hailey Bieber wears chunky loafers out in New York

Loafers have long been a favourite of Hailey Bieber who has proven their versatility by styling them with wide-leg trousers, mini skirts and blazer dresses. She loves her Eytys and Prada loafers and even has a pair from high street brand Vagabond.

Sienna Miller loves her Gucci Brixton loafers

Loafers are also synonymous with Sienna Miller who has been wearing them for years. She most often styles them with off-duty denim and has the Gucci Brixon loafers in both black and red. We'd love to raid her shoe collection, which includes a classic black pair by Khaite and a white slip-on style from Tory Burch.

© Pierre Suu Elsa Hosk is seen in Chanel loafers at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Most recently we spotted Elsa Hosk in a pair of black quilted Chanel loafers and a tailored linen two-piece from her own fashion line. The supermodel has previously stepped out in a chunky pair, adding edge to an all-white trouser suit.

How we chose the best loafers for women