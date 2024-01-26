The best loafers to shop this season, from chunky to classic

With the rising popularity of comfortable shoes post-pandemic and the runway's penchant for preppy style, it should come as no surprise the loafer is undoubtedly the shoe of the moment.
Practical and super cool, the style once reserved mostly for workwear is now a mainstay on the fashion circuit and suitable for everything from the office to date night.
Prada cemented the chunky loafer's place among the street style set with the launch of the Monolith, but for those who don’t favour a lug sole, you might find a classic pair of penny loafers more wearable, particularly for every day. First made popular in the 1950s, they’re categorised by their moccasin, slip-on style and horizontal strap (or saddle) across the instep.
Whether you’re looking for a sleek pair Gucci-style or a Prada-esque chunky pair, scroll on for the best loafers for women to shop now.
Loafers have long been a favourite of Hailey Bieber who has proven their versatility by styling them with wide-leg trousers, mini skirts and blazer dresses. She loves her Eytys and Prada loafers and even has a pair from high street brand Vagabond.
Loafers are also synonymous with Sienna Miller who has been wearing them for years. She most often styles them with off-duty denim and has the Gucci Brixon loafers in both black and red. We'd love to raid her shoe collection, which includes a classic black pair by Khaite and a white slip-on style from Tory Burch.
Most recently we spotted Elsa Hosk in a pair of black quilted Chanel loafers and a tailored linen two-piece from her own fashion line. The supermodel has previously stepped out in a chunky pair, adding edge to an all-white trouser suit.
How we chose the best loafers for women
Variety: Both chunky loafers and sleeker styles are very much on trend so our edit includes a mix of the two.
Price: From designer to high street, we've found the most coveted loafers worn by celebrities as well as affordable pairs that cost less than £25.
Appropriate for the office: Keeping comfort and versatility in mind, many of these loafers are practical enough to wear to work.
Prada Loafers
Prada Monolith Loafers
Sizes available: UK 5-12
Colours available: Black
Hitting the sweet spot of both cool and comfortable, it’s no wonder Prada’s now Monolith loafers are so popular. Made from real leather with a chunky rubber sole, they're also decorated with the brand's enamelled metal triangle logo. Style them with a mini skirt, ankle socks and an oversized blazer for the classic It-girl look.
Gucci Loafers
Gucci Brixton Loafers
Sizes available: EUR 34-42
Colours available: Black, Red
Investing in a forever pair to wear with everything? Sienna Miller's favourite Gucci Brixton loafers are a sleek penny style that would be perfect for your workwear wardrobe. Made from the softest leather they feature gold-tone hardware and seam detail.
Vagabond Loafers
Vagabond Eyra Loafers
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black
Hailey Bieber's exact pair from Vagabond is still available to shop and now on sale. Made from smooth black leather, they feature a boxy square toe and detailed stitching along the upper. Hailey styled hers with wide-leg cargo trousers and a tee.
M&S Loafers
M&S Leather Trim Flat Loafers
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black
Marks & Spencer's trending loafers are bestsellers thanks to their likeness to a far more expensive Chloé pair. Made from real leather, they have a classic slip-on design and gold hardware, plus they feature the brand's signature foot-aligning Insolia Flex technology.
& Other Stories Loafers
& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers
Sizes available: EUR 36-42
Colours available: Black, Mahogany
& Other Stories has one of the best collections of loafers on the high street. We love this classic Penny-style pair which is made from real leather with stitch details and a small heel.
H&M Loafers
H&M Loafers
Sizes available: UK 2-9
Colours available: Brown, Black
Looking for a pair of brown loafers? This pair from H&M is so affordable at under £30. They have a chunky rubber sole, a satin lining and feature rounded toes with a decorative tab at the front.
Grenson Loafers
Grenson Hattie Loafers
Sizes available: UK 3-8
Colours available: Black
Known for the iconic chunky boots, we're not surprised Grenson is a front runner for the high street's comfiest Prada-style loafers. Cut from smooth leather, the lug sole is surprisingly lightweight and trimmed at a slight angle to give a flared silhouette.
Charles & Keith Loafers
Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Loafers
Sizes available: UK 2-8
Colours available: Black, White, Olive Green, Dark Brown
Sienna Miller-favourite Charles & Keith has these loafers that mix a classic penny silhouette with a chunkier heel and feature a shiny gold metallic accent. They're also available in white, olive green and dark brown, to suit any style.
Josefinas Loafers
Josefinas Confidence Loafers
Sizes available: EUR 34-43
Colours available: Black
Josefinas beautiful leather loafers are handmade to order in Portugal - and they're so luxe. Featuring a sleek design with subtle gold hardwear and a small heel, the chic style will upgrade all of your outfits as we move into autumn/winter.