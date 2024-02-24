The people have spoken: Abercrombie's wide-leg trousers really are that good - and there's so much more

I was a teenager in the 00s, and that means Abercrombie & Fitch was once synonymous with logo hoodies and grainy Facebook photos of friends posing outside the London store with topless men (if you know you know).

Thankfully things have changed dramatically, and along with a new CEO, the label has had a total rebrand. It now stocks a collection of some of the best staple pieces I've ever tried (seriously) in an impressively inclusive range of sizes.

From the Tik-Tok trending Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress to the Curve Love jeans, Abercrombie is all over social media for the right reasons and popular pieces come and go at the speed of light. Most recently, I can't seem to escape the Sloane Tailored Trousers, with reviews claiming they're the perfect wide-leg style, so I had to find out for myself.

I headed into the new store on Carnaby Street in London, and my totally honest mini review? It's small and stock is seriously limited. So if you're nowhere near the capital, no problem, ordering online is probably your best bet anyway.

They did, however, stock the Sloane trousers and they were everything I was hoping for. High-waisted with a partially elasticated waistband, they're both flattering and seriously comfortable. I'd say the tailored pair fall between a wide and a straight-leg cut - chic and versatile. They also have press creases which make them look expensive.

I'm a UK size 8/10 and tried Abercrombie's Sloane Tailored Trousers in a 26 L

Available in waist sizes 24-37 inches and extra short to long lengths, I think they run true to size, although a little on the shorter side. For reference, I'm 5'6 and the long was perfect for me.

They retail for £65, which is by no means cheap, but taking cost per wear into consideration, they're quite affordable. I styled them with a classic white tee and trainers, but would also wear them with loafers, crop tops, shirts, knitwear and blazers - basically everything in my wardrobe.

Abercrombie's leather trousers have also been on my wishlist for a long time so I was very excited to see them in stock, and I was so impressed. I've tried countless styles from other brands and always found them a bit unflattering, but the Vegan Leather High Rise Loose Pants come in the perfect high-waisted, thigh-skimming cut.

Again, I'd consider them closer to straight-leg than loose. The best bit? They're incredibly soft and comfortable. They didn't have the long in stock, but I quite liked the cropped finish of the regular with a pair of heeled boots.

Also on my shopping list was a staple black mini skirt that I can wear all-year round. The mini skirt has made a massive comeback in recent seasons and I love styling them with an oversized blazer and a pair of loafers, but it's hard to find the right cut in a material that doesn't instantly crease. I recently saw Kate Hutchins wear the Scarlett Mini Skort and thought it could be the one.

So, it's technically a skort not a skirt, but the added lining when wearing something so short can only be a good thing. Featuring a high waist with a side zipper closure and slightly elasticated back waistband, it's so flattering as it's slim-fit but doesn't cling to your stomach. Small was the perfect size for me, but it is definitely mini.

I could have spent even more time in store, but after buying everything I'd tried on, I thought any longer could be dangerous. With it's previous reputation, it's easy to overlook, but don't rule out Abercrombie for your new season staples. It's also stocked on ASOS.