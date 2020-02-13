Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney wedding gown is in the sale at 60 per cent off Meghan's dress was later made in other colours

The Duchess of Sussex's ultra-elegant royal wedding dresses will go down in history as some of the most memorable - from her beautifully-simple Givenchy gown to the modern Stella McCartney number she wore for the couple's evening celebrations. Amazingly, the latter was later released for sale to the public by the eco-conscious brand - and now, two versions of the halter-neck design have been hugely reduced from their £3,500 price tag. Wow!

Meghan's beautiful royal wedding evening dress

Head to The Outnet and you'll find the sleek gown in two chic shades - black and a deep red. Both are reduced to £1400. It's still a hefty price tag, we admit, but those looking for a statement evening look - or indeed wedding dress - will surely appreciate the discount. We expect eager collectors of Meghan's fashions to snap these up quickly, so hurry!

Stella McCartney halterneck gown, £1400, The Outnet

Stella revealed that she would be selling replicas of the Duchess' gown back in June 2018, shortly after Meghan and Harry's royal wedding day. It was a unique move, since most royal wedding gowns are subject to hundreds of copies from other brands, yet never repeated by the designer itself. The new dresses were made to be slightly different, however, crafted in sustainable viscose rather than silk like Meghan's.

Meghan's Stella McCartney evening gown - all the details

Of dressing the royal bride for her big day, Stella said at the time: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."

Stella McCartney halter-neck gown in claret, £1400, The Outnet

Designer discount website The Outnet is in fact a must-stop shop for royal fashions. We've also spotted the gorgeous floral Peter Pilotto dress that the Countess of Wessex and Lady Kitty Spencer love (reduced from £795 to £437), and the beautiful metallic midi that Princess Eugenie chose for 2019's Duke of Edinburgh awards - down to £663 from £1,895. Anyone else feeling spendy?

