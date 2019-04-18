You can now buy a T-shirt with 'HELLO!' on it, and we might be biased but we think it's pretty great Say hello to our new fave tee…

You can't beat a cool slogan T-shirt, can you? Whether it's a chic band tee, a feminist quote or a nostalgic movie pic, our slogan tees make up the majority of our wardrobe these days. But, having a perusal around the shops, we think we might have found the best T-shirt around - a HELLO! tee. That's right, high street store Pull & Bear has dropped a tee with our iconic logo on it, and it's priced at a very reasonable £16.99.

In fact, the T-shirt is so cool, we even spotted the super stylish Alex Rivière, who is the founder and creative director of RIVI studio, rocking it with a black pencil skirt, peep-toe boots and a pair of paparazzi-proof shades. She's literally stopping traffic in her chic ensemble.

When Alex posted this on her Instagram, fans went wild, with one saying: "I love this casual chic look, tucked in tee, knee-length skirt, peep-toe ankle boots, oversized bag and sunnies! Totally going to wear this style… A whole lot of chic with a little bit tommie…"

Another wrote: "Seriously loving this whole outfit!"

If you want a little bit of HELLO! in your wardrobe (and let's face it, why wouldn't you?), you've got to be quick because they're selling out fast. At the time of going to press, size small and medium were still in stock, so get shopping. Rumour has it more will be coming and they'll be continued to be stocked until June.

HELLO! tee, £16.99, Pull & Bear

You could say slogan tees have been a prominent trend on the catwalks, more so in recent years thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri sending her 'We should all be feminists' T-shirt down the Dior catwalk in her very first collection for the French fashion house in October 2016. The high street followed suit and now they're all over the shops. Pull & Bear has a whole array on offer - we particularly love the nostalgic 'Dirty Dancing' movie tee - but there's no denying that HELLO! is very in vogue right now.