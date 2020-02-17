Royal fashion was the name of the game at London Fashion Week as Hannah Weiland’s Shrimps debuted its Autumn/Winter 2020 collection - directly inspired by The Queen, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne and Princess Diana. Featuring decadent debutante dresses complete with strings of pearls, tartan coats cuffed with faux-fur and bold-patterned scarfs expertly adorned, the British brand certainly nodded to royal style with its elegant collection of everyday staple items. The fashion looks were reportedly inspired by ensembles worn by Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne, meanwhile, the bold makeup seen on the runway took note from fashion icons Princess Margaret and Princess Diana.

RELATED: Harper wears her first ever Victoria Beckham dress designed by her mum

Revered for her focus on sustainable faux-fur, illustration and regal outerwear, Shrimps designer Hannah Weiland revealed that the label’s Autumn/Winter moodboard featured images of The Queen, Balmoral Castle and British military uniforms. She explained: "I wanted to celebrate the ultimate British wardrobe, so who better to grace my moodboard than the ultimate icon of the United Kingdom: the Queen. The royals always bring a sense of ceremony and elegance to an occasion, and I love the fact she rides a horse wearing a headscarf with her dogs by her side." The royal idea first occurred to Weiland after Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had decided to go fur-free in 2019.

READ: The Queen is given a special gift every Monday – find out what it is

Particularly impressed by The Queen’s fearless approach to dressing, Weiland discussed the design process behind this year’s bold colours. "The Queen’s signature colour palette was the starting point for this season. I have always admired her fearless approach to wearing bright and beautiful hues," she said, later adding: "I love the reasoning behind her colour choices: she dresses to be seen, so that the thousands of people that come to see her at events won’t miss a glimpse. I think it’s very thoughtful." Equally inspired by Princess Anne, the collection also saw several models walking the runway in tinted sunglasses - a reference to the royal’s love of Adidas’ aerodynamic sunnies, which she was spotted wearing after Prince Harry’s iconic wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Opting for two different beauty looks for the entirety of the show, it was also revealed that Princess Margaret and Princess Diana’s classic makeup looks had inspired the models’ overall aesthetic. While both looks kept skin looking matte and crisp with just a hint of blush, the first look - influenced by Princess Margaret - added a high-shine red lipstick from Glossier, drawing attention to the lips. The second look, which consisted of a sultry smokey-eye and bold lashes, was coined from Princess Diana’s love of dramatic eye makeup - gorgeous!

MORE: Queen Letizia’s edgy gold ring is cheaper than you’d think