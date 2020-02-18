Did the Countess of Wessex inspire Hollywood star Alice Eve with her Ascot jumpsuit? Belgravia star Alice Eve proved she's got royally good taste…

On Monday, Hollywood actress Alice Eve turned heads at the Belgravia TV show photocall in London's Soho Hotel. It might have been raining outside, but Alice gave us a dose of spring hues with her powder blue jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. Chosen for her by her fashion stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, the 38-year-old's jumpsuit looked ladylike, elegant and… familiar. That's right, we've seen it before - on royalty!

There's no secret that Emilia Wickstead is a favourite with the royal ladies; the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton are all big fans, but it's the Countess of Wessex who's worn Alice's jumpsuit before, but in a different colourway.

Sophie, 55, stepped out for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot last summer. The royal is known for pushing boundaries with fashion and didn't disappoint on the third day of the races, dressed in the fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats and cinched in at the waist with a buckled belt. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a coordinating hat. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair up, and opted for a natural makeup look.

It wasn't the first time Sophie wore a jumpsuit to the races. Back in 2018, after the annual event released a new approved dress code that allowed women to wear jumpsuits, Sophie became the first royal to experiment with wearing one.

Which designer did she choose? Yes, you've guessed it: Emilia Wickstead. Prince Edward's glamorous wife wore an aqua green jumpsuit which featured flowing culotte trousers, short sleeves and pleats.

Belgravia will air on ITV later in 2020.