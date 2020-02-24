The Love Island prom 2020 dresses: From Paige's winning black dress to Siannise's green gown Get your hands on these Love Island 2020 prom dresses

On Sunday night, TV host Laura Whitmore revealed the results of this year’s winter Love Island - crowning one of the season’s favourite couples, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp - the 2020 winners. In keeping with tradition, the four remaining couples were asked to conclude their time in the villa by attending a Love Island-themed prom ahead of the big reveal. Stepping out in the prom dresses of our dreams, Love Island viewers will no doubt have found themselves swooning over Paige Turley’s black off-the-shoulder dress, Siannise Fudge’s green strappy gown, Demi Jones’ sparkly number and Jess Gale’s stunning va va voom red dress. Want to find out how you can get your hands on the gorgeous dresses? We’ve got the lowdown...

Paige Turley’s Love Island 2020 black prom dress

Turning heads, Love Island winner Paige Turley glided in a black bardot dress from I Saw It First. Keeping things classic, the blonde beauty’s long black dress was effortlessly chic and complete with a twist front, leg split and fishtail finish. Proving that less is more, Paige wore her blow-dried hair down and kept her makeup natural, making for an elegant ensemble.

Black Bardot Dress, £27.50, I Saw It First

Siannise Fudge’s Love Island 2020 green prom dress

Gorgeous in green, Siannise Fudge’s maxi dress - also from I Saw It First - was absolutely stunning. Sweeping the floor with a subtle train, Siannise’s vibrant emerald gown complemented her brunette hair beautifully. Featuring cami straps, a cross-style back and fishtail silhouette, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of this year’s girl in green. Amping up her look with gold statement earrings, Siannise certainly knows how to accessorise - and we’re here for it.

Green Fishtail Dress, £25, I Saw It First

Demi Jones’ Love Island 2020 sparkly prom dress

Demi Jones glittered in gold as she stepped out in this plunging evening dress from I Saw It First. Embellished with sequins and fitted with spaghetti straps and a front leg split, Demi looked like a Hollywood starlet as she emerged in this golden gown.

Rose Gold Sequin Dress, £70, I Saw It First

Jess Gale’s Love Island 2020 red prom dress

Jess Gale’s prom look gave us major Jessica Rabbit vibes as she appeared in a radiant red dress, complete with a bardot neckline and thigh-high leg split. Wearing her loosely curled hair to one side, Jess coordinated the look with a statement red lip, golden eyeshadow and statement lashes - gorgeous. Jess’ red prom dress is also part of the I Saw It First collection.

Red Bardot Dress, £22.50, I Saw It First

