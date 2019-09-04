Tommy Fury talks new boohoo collection, Molly-Mae & why we'll never see him on Strictly or GBBO Molly-Mae Hague is not the only style-icon in this relationship...

We all watched Tommy Fury in the Love Island villa sharing his knowledgeable fashion advice to best mate Curtis Pritchard, and he proved to be quite the pro with an iron - but less confident with the kitchen pots and pans. And since leaving the show, we've watched the 20-year-old boxer and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague dress - quite literally - for success. As Molly launched her first collection with PrettyLittleThing, Tommy has picked out his personally-curated edit with his new role as brand ambassador for boohooMAN. His edit includes everything from statement outerwear, tracksuits, distressed denim and simple tees, and price range from £12 - £65.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to be working with boohooMAN," Tommy said. "I’m a Manchester man which makes it even better. I appreciate boohooMAN taking me on board and I will do my best day in day out for the brand. Proud to say that I am part of the boohooMAN family. Let the good times begin."

HELLO! caught up with the islander turned fashion influencer to talk about battling for wardrobe space with girlfriend Molly-Mae, marmite fashion trends and the pair's plans for Christmas.

Tommy on... debatable fashion trends

"No one should ever be in a position to say 'you shouldn't wear that' - everyone should wear what they want to wear and what they feel comfortable in. Like dungarees for girls, whoever wears them must want to wear them and it must be suited to them - and that's all that matters at the end of the day. Fashion is a very debatable thing, there's a lot of things going on in fashion but at the end of the day people are missing the bigger picture, people should be happy in what they wear and you should be happy in yourself no matter what you wear."

Tommy on... Molly-Mae's outfits

"I don't come between Molly and her clothes. If I don't wanna be the doghouse I better keep my mouth shut. Molly looks good in a binbag so everything she wears she just pulls off to the max. She looks incredible in everything. She really does."

Tommy on... moving in with Molly-Mae

"I think you could say that [we're going to move in together], yeah. We've our own little place now in Manchester, and we're looking to buy a new place in Manchester - a nice apartment - so it's all about taking that one step at a time, no rush, just be yourself and see what happens."

Tommy on... battling for wardrobe space with Molly-Mae in their new pad

"I think whatever place we have now we're definitely gonna need a few wardrobes in it. She's gonna have her side of the house and I'm gonna have my side, so there will be no confusion."

Tommy on... future travel plans

"We're gonna have a few days in New York in Septemeber and then we're gonna go over to Vegas and watch my brother, Tyson, fight and then where we go from there for the next few days we're still planning. But definitely Vegas and New York."

Tommy on... Christmas plans with Molly-Mae

"We've had a little chat here and there, you've just got to see because Molly's family might want to host Christmas, and my family might want to host Christmas, WE might wanna host it - we might get a big table and get all the family around."

Tommy on... whether he'll be asking for Strictly tickets from Curtis

"Strictly tickets? I didn't think I needed to ask... Curtis has taught me a few moves so maybe one day I might be on there myself, we'll see. Obviously spending time with Curtis in the villa he's taught me a lot about dancing, but I'll tell you right now, I never thought it would entail such hard work. It's one of the hardest, no, THE, hardest things I've ever done in my life because I'm like a brick, I can't move, I've got no dance coordination whatsoever, so I can only take my hat off to Curtis."

Tommy on... his cooking skills outside of the villa

"I don't want to burn anyone and I don't want to burn any houses down so I thought let's just leave [cooking] alone. I thought, 'cookings not for you'. You know, maybe one day I'll take it up but not in the foreseeable future. I mean you won't see me on Bake Off anytime soon - if Bake Off doesn't want me to burn the whole studio down then don't invite me there."

Tommy on... dealing with his newfound fame

"Fame and fortune can only change you if you let it. I don't care about materialistic things, it doesn't really bother me as long as I've got my family and friends, I'm not really interested. I'm not one of these people that will go away with the fame. I have a lot of great opportunities but as long as my friends and family are with me and I have Molly by my side, that's all that matters."

The collection is available now on boohooman.com - we're expecting Tommy's collection to fly off the virtual shelves.

