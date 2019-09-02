Love Island star Molly-Mae causes the PLT website to sell out after launching her FIRST collaboration You could call it the Molly-Mae Effect…

Molly-Mae Hague from Love Island knows how to influence, that's for sure. The 20-year-old fashion influencer has landed a pretty epic gig with PrettyLittleThing as a style ambassador and modelled some jaw-dropping looks for fans of her stylish outfits in the villa over the summer. The collection, which dropped online at midnight on Sunday, has been a smash with some sizes even selling out due to the huge demand - you could call it the Molly-Mae Effect.

In fact, fans are desperate to track down one particular piece - Molly's suit, below. This one is definitely a favourite amongst her fans…

The Manchester-based Instagram star - who has over 3.2 million followers - has modelled everything from blazers teamed with cycling shorts, cut-out dresses and work-to-bar suits. There's also laid-back loungewear, and cool, off-duty denim, and accessories, too. And yes, there's plenty of perspex heels like the ones she wore in the villa.

Molly shot the collection in LA - but of course - and has been drip-feeding photos on her Instagram account, much to the delight of fans.

Talking about getting the call to launch the collection, Molly said: "I don't think this will ever sink in for me … I wanted to create a collection that all women can feel powerful in wearing, I hope you all love it as much as I do."

In an interview with Grazia at the launch party in Manchester on Sunday, she revealed that she has even bigger dreams in the fashion industry: "One day I would love to release my own clothing company, that's a huge goal of mine," she said. "Clothing is my everything, fashion is my life - it's what I wake up in the morning and do. It's everything to me. I'm not too sure yet, but I have a lot of plans in my head. I mean, over the next few weeks, months, I've got plans for other things hair related which I can't wait to share with you."

