ASOS launches Giveback Day to support vulnerable people during COVID-19

Fashion retailer ASOS has joined forces with global payments and shopping provider Klarna to launch ‘Giveback Day’, a lovely initiative to support vulnerable people during COVID-19. Both brands have committed to support the International Committee of the Red Cross in its frontline response to the coronavirus crisis, and to help those living in countries affected by conflict.

So, what exactly is ‘Giveback Day’ you ask? Taking place across the UK, Germany, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the United States, £1, $1 or €1 will be donated for every customer who places a Klarna transaction at ASOS on 29th April 2020. Amazingly, Klarna hasn’t placed a limit on the amount it will donate as part of this initiative.

Speaking about ‘Giveback Day’, Eve Williams, Brand Experience Director at ASOS added: “At ASOS we want to do as much as we can to show our appreciation for the vital organisations that are helping during this worrying time. We are pleased to be able to extend our ASOS Supports campaign to this initiative with Klarna in supporting the ICRC.”

How to shop with Klarna

Klarna gives you different ways to pay for your ASOS orders such as a zero-interest payment instalment. To pay for your order with Klarna, tap ‘Change’ under payment type when you’re in the ASOS checkout page. Then tap ‘Add New Payment Method’ and add your chosen Klarna payment method. Place your order, and you’re done – £1 of your purchase will automatically go to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

What to shop on ASOS during Giveback Day

If you’re shopping on ASOS during Giveback Day, you can browse a curated edit of over 85,000 products. See some of our favourite picks for inspiration below:

Mix & match tailored suit blazer, £35, ASOS

My Accessories London Exclusive oversized bow scrunchie in blue satin, £8, ASOS

Elegant Touch Nude Collection Oval Matte Nails, £5, ASOS

Linen trousers, £28, ASOS

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, £6, ASOS

Converse chuck taylor lift platform hi red daisy print, £75, ASOS

MAC Strobe Face Glaze, £21, ASOS

Tiered jumpsuit, £38, ASOS

Teva midform universal chunky sandals, £50, ASOS

